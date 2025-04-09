Undervolting your CPU or GPU allows you to squeeze more performance out of it, lower its temperatures, and reduce your system's overall power consumption. Unlike overclocking, undervolting is relatively safe, as you don't risk damaging your expensive components by lowering the voltage in the long run. Still, if you don't do it correctly, you will encounter system instability, crashes, and even performance loss, which is the last thing you'd want while gaming or running productivity apps.

Even experienced PC builders like myself occasionally overlook essential details, which leads to disappointing results after an undervolt. The first time I undervolted my old Alienware 17 R3 gaming laptop's CPU, things didn't go as planned. Although I was immediately happy with the lower operating temperatures, I encountered BSODs (Blue Screen of Death) while playing games. So, if you want to avoid such stability issues, don't make the following mistakes while undervolting your CPU or GPU.

4 Lowering voltage dramatically

Extreme voltage reductions will cause more problems

Although lowering your voltage too much doesn't damage your CPU, it still causes other problems. When PC users first get into undervolting, they're often excited by the idea of lowering CPU and GPU temperatures by simply turning down the voltage slider. Unfortunately, undervolting is not that easy. Just like how you'd be careful while overclocking your CPU, you should be cautious while undervolting too. You can't just copy someone else's voltage settings from the internet because they have the same CPU and GPU; silicon quality varies from batch to batch.

Aggressive voltage reductions might seem to work at first, but you'll quickly encounter BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) errors, random restarts, and boot failures. I highly recommend reducing your CPU or GPU's voltage in steps of 20mV (or 0.02V) and taking your time to adequately stress test your PC to make sure you don't face any issues before lowering it any further. Smaller, systematic steps will help you find the ideal sweet spot voltage setting for your CPU or GPU quickly without unnecessary frustration.

3 Not testing your PC's stability

Running quick benchmarks isn't enough