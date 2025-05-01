When you're planning an SFF build, you're probably thinking about saving desk space, going for a unique look, or crafting a compact machine for your streaming server or home lab. While each of these is a noble pursuit, going SFF has many other benefits that not all people realize, until they're well into the process of building one.

Not only is an SFF PC a worthy challenge to take on, but it will open up avenues that you never considered. Plus, they can be more silent than regular builds and can completely change the look of your PC setup. So, here's your sign to get started on your SFF build, if you've never built one.

5 SFF PCs make you a better PC builder

They force you to be smarter with your components