I've never seen a single PC gamer who wasn't excited about upgrading to the latest and greatest hardware available. No matter how high-end their rig is, there will always be something more powerful on the horizon. For those who can readily afford frequent CPU, GPU, and other high-end component upgrades, the wait is the only thing they're worried about.

For most of us, however, buying a high-end graphics card, gaming CPU, or a total platform upgrade is a big decision which requires some budgeting. PC hardware prices are in the stratosphere these days, but the story gets more sordid when you consider that the MSRP of an expensive CPU or GPU isn't the only cost you're bearing. Many additional costs can creep up on you once you commit to high-end PC components. Consider this your fair warning about them, so you can plan accordingly.

4 Buying a high-end CPU or GPU to keep up

You gotta avoid bottlenecks, right?

Picture this: you built a budget or mid-range gaming PC three years ago, had a ball with it, and are now desperate for an upgrade as it's getting too old to handle modern titles. So, you save up for a more powerful graphics card this time, and spend $600 on one of the shiny new GPUs. It's not top-of-the-line, but still a huge jump from what you had before. Your gaming performance gets supercharged with triple-digit FPS and high in-game settings, and all's well with the world.

A few weeks or months later, you start having this nagging feeling that your still-old CPU might be holding back your GPU from peak performance. Whether it really is, or how much of a boost you'll actually get by upgrading it, is not exactly where your mind is at. You're simply too afraid of "bottlenecking" your GPU, and can't wait anymore — so you go and buy yourself a latest-gen, 6-core or 8-core CPU.

You might also need a new motherboard, depending on which socket you already have, so add that to the upgrade cost too. This is exactly what happens with a large group of PC gamers. They deliberate a lot about buying a high-end CPU or GPU, finally splurge on it, and then pressure themselves into upgrading their other core component (CPU or GPU) to "keep up."

This might be how things work with PC hardware, but the point is that not everyone is financially prepared for this when dreaming about that fancy Nvidia RTX graphics card or Ryzen X3D processor. The reality is, you're probably going to want to upgrade both components.

3 Building with pricier components than you really need

When building a PC from scratch