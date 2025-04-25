Home Assistant is a deep rabbit hole that can consume a lot of time and money, depending on how far down you wish to traverse. I've used it for many months now, configuring custom integrations with HACS, using Nginx for a secure method to access all the functions when outside the internal network, and adding everything I can to the platform. Throw in Zigbee and you've got a powerful hub for turning your house into a truly smart home. Here are some rather unexpected ways Home Assistant improved my life.

4 Save money (no, really!)

Enjoy more discounts and use other brands