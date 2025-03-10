If you have been a PC user for a while, you already know the state of PC games we've been dealing with of late. It's a rare occurrence when a AAA title doesn't launch in a buggy, unfinished condition that needs weeks or months of patches to get fixed. Developers are relying on crutches like DLSS instead of focusing on optimizing games to run on a variety of hardware. More troubling, though, is the fact that PC hardware is now going down the same path.

What started with Intel's 13th and 14th Gen CPUs crashing left, right, and center is happening time and again. The AMD Ryzen 9000 series, Intel Core Ultra CPUs, and Nvidia RTX 50 series have all been guilty of launching unfinished, requiring either multiple BIOS updates or product replacements to fix the issues. The worst thing about all of this is that I don't think this trend will see a reversal anytime soon.

3 Manufacturers and consumers have grown immune

It's almost like no one cares