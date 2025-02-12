With Valentine's Day almost upon us, there are plenty of ways you can impress your special someone with your computing skills. For instance, you could showcase your Excel mastery by coding sweet messages inside .xlsx files. Or you can put your NAS to good use by building romantic projects for an at-home date.

But amidst the sweet self-hosted services and heartfelt Excel confessions lie deranged computing projects, ones that might make your loved one question your sanity. If you’re anything like me, here are some quirky (and downright unhinged) computing ideas you might want to hide from your partner this Valentine’s Day.

Every NAS is a PC if you try hard enough