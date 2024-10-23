Package managers are incredibly useful, and when Microsoft added the Windows Package Manager (winget) to Windows, it immediately became one of my favorite tools. Package managers make it easy to install, update, backup, and restore apps on your PC, and whether you use winget or another one of the great package managers for Windows 11, you know how much they can simplify things.

But recently, I learned about UniGetUI, a tool that I can only describe as the package manager to end all package managers. UniGetUI brings together the most popular package managers and combines them beautifully into one package that doesn't require you to use the Windows Terminal. It's a near-perfect blend of versatility and user-friendliness, so I had to talk about it. If you haven't heard of UniGetUI before, here's why you should give it a shot.

All your package managers in one

Why use just one?

The big selling point of UniGetUI is immediately apparent: it's all your favorite package managers in one. For starters, it includes both Winget and Chocolatey, whicha re arguably the two most popular, and they give you access to thousands of apps already. And it's important to note that within winget, you already have access to Microsoft Store apps, which also works here, so you truly have a huge library of apps available through UniGetUI right from the start.

But that's just the beginning. If you prefer Scoop, that's also available to install, and you can add the scoops you want as you normally would.

And we're still just getting started. Those are the typical package managers you may think of, but there are also more specific package managers for certain uses, and they're in UniGetUI, too. You can access scripts and libraries from the powerShell Gallery, use Npm to install and manage versions of Node.js, and even Pip for managing Python libraries. It's all here, wrapped in a unified package. I don't even have use for most of these, but it's kind of mind-blowing to see it all in one place.

And the best part? UniGetUI has its own backup tool and allows you to create bundles of apps from different sources, so you can backup and install apps from any source all in one go. It's an amazing all-encompassing tool.

A friendly UI

Command lines are great, but...

I know many users love the command line for getting things done more quickly, and I get it. There are definitely things I prefer doing with my keyboard, which is why I love apps like Flow Launcher, too. But sometimes, a proepr user interface where you can use the mouse is just nice, and it's the easiest method for most people. UniGetUI provides exactly that, and it's super easy to use.

You can open UniGetUI to see an overview of all the package installed on your PC, which even includes apps that may not ahave been sourced from a package manager. These apps can't be backed up, but at least you can still find them, and this might also help you you look for them and see if there is a version listed on a package manager that you can use to install that app in the future.

There's a section with an overview of all the app updates available, which also gets updates from all your package managers, making it that much easier to keep everything up to date. And finally, the package bundles section lets you open bundles of apps so you can install them more easily. For example, you can back up all your apps, but you may also want to just create a bundle of apps for a specific purpose so you can share them with others. If you're helping someone set up a new computer, you can share a bundle of recommended apps, for example. It took me a while to understand that to create a new bundle, you first have to select packages from the Installed packages tab, but once you understand it, this is an app that's very easy to use.

The settings section also lets you choose which package managers you want to enable and helps you set them up. For example, you can install Scoop from here and also manually add the sources you want to enable for it. It's really useful.

UniGetUI handles it for you

Finally, UniGetUI is also great for staying on top of your app updates. Winget has the option to update your apps in one go, but you have to go out of your way to do it. UniGetUI is always running in the background, so when you start your computer, it will let you know of any updates you may be missing and help you install them. It really makes things that much easier.

In my case, simply installing UniGetUI showed me I was missing updates for over a dozen of my apps, simply because Winget doesn't update them for me. It was really easy to get it done, and after that initial batch of updates, you'll always stay on top of the latest updates.

Heck, UniGetUI even has an add-on on the Microsoft Store that lets you create widgets for the app, so you can see any pending updates from the Windows 11 Widgets pane or from the Dev Home appw ithout having to open UniGetUI directly. It's seriously impressive.

Remove the stress from managing your apps

I am frankly blown away by UniGetUI. This is actually the followup to WingetUI, which I covered a few years ago and was a simple way to access winget with a graphical user interface that was mostly web-based. This app has a beautiful design that's native to Windows 11 and it does so much more than just act as a skin for winget. It's such a capable platform that I recommend everyone check it out to make app management easier.