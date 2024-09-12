Key Takeaways Allowing users to uninstall Recall could boost confidence in Copilot+.

If you've been clued in on your Windows news lately, you may have read that there were some strange goings-on with Copilot+'s controversial Recall feature. After initially removing it from the Copilot+ roster, Microsoft stated that it would be bringing Recall back into testing. Sure enough, after a few months, Recall made its grand return on the Windows testing branch.

However, something strange was afoot. A German website noted that it was possible to uninstall Recall from its computer. This was very interesting, as it seemed that Microsoft was giving people leeway on whether their PCs had Recall or not. Others couldn't replicate the feature, but there was a chance it was because Microsoft was adding the ability to uninstall Recall due to EU law; after all, we've seen companies bow to the DMA in the past.

Then, Microsoft broke the silence and said that, no, nobody's getting out that easily. Turns out, the ability to uninstall Recall was a bug, and Microsoft swiftly fixed it. Thus, in my opinion, Microsoft took the crown for the best Windows bug that it has ever fixed.

1 Allowing people to uninstall Recall could have given people renewed confidence in Copilot+

Don't force people to have features they may not want

Right now, Microsoft is starting on the back foot with Copilot+. The flagship feature, Recall, had to be pulled before release after people discovered that it wasn't very secure. When Microsoft then re-instated the feature, it didn't do a good job encouraging people to use Recall. Granted, it did add some good features to help with the privacy issues that Recall had, but all the features should have been there from day one.

Microsoft has already burned its first impression with Recall, with people accusing it of being spyware at best and a gigantic privacy risk at worst. If Microsoft really wants people to jump onto Copilot+, it really should allow people to remove Recall. Not just disable, not just turn off during setup - a full uninstallation. It's honestly the only way I can see Microsoft claiming back any sort of confidence in its AI suite.

2 People should decide which AI features are installed on their PC

In fact, why stop at Recall? AI tools as a whole should be uninstallable from a PC. People should have the ability to add or remove AI models from their computer - again, not just disabling, but full-on removing.

Why? Well, AI tools are a little more serious than standard apps. While you may get a device that comes with bloatware that you don't really want but cannot uninstall, you can simply not use it. AI tools, on the other hand, can read user documents and peek into videos to generate summaries, which could cause a big privacy risk if it catches confidential information.

And yes, these AI tools can run locally on a Copilot+ PC, so at least no data is being beamed back to Microsoft's servers. However, any company handling sensitive information will likely not want a bot scanning through its documents, locally or not. And you can bet that some users will feel the same way.

3 Users will find a way to remove it anyway

Just delaying the inevitable

But let's be honest; even if Microsoft never decides to make Recall uninstallable, other people will find a way to fight back. If the unofficial Windows 11 ad blockers taught me anything, it's that Windows users don't often give up without a fight.

Microsoft has enough bugbears on its plate already. It's really trying to prevent people from making local accounts and upgrading to Windows 11 on unsupported hardware. And by making Recall uninstallable, it's opening the gates for people to design tools that take a hammer to its AI offerings. If Microsoft doesn't want people downloading apps that strip Windows of unwanted tools, it should give the power to uninstall said tools to the user; that way, there's no need for the app in the first place.

At the very least, if Microsoft makes Recall uninstallable and reinstallable, people may give the feature a chance knowing they can change their mind at any given moment. But Microsoft pushed Recall onto everyone, so now users are going to take the nuclear option to ensure it stays gone.

Recall the recall to uninstall Recall

Microsoft is entering an uphill battle as it tries to re-garner interest in its AI tools. However, forcing people to have Recall on their systems and only offering an option to disable it likely won't spur much confidence in it. If it wants people to love Recall, it needs to make it an installable and uninstallable tool, otherwise people will either find a way to get rid of it or refuse to buy a Copilot+ machine altogether.