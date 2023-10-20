There's no shortage of PC cases on the market, but almost all the mainstream options look very similar for the most part. Sure, some of them are flashier than other with more tempered glass panels or RGB lights, but they generally have the same shape, and there's not much to distinguish them save for maybe the size and color options. Well, that's what I thought until recently when I decided to go down the rabbit hole to find some unique cases for my next build, and let me tell you that there are a ton of cases that you probably didn't know existed.

No, I am not talking about the limited edition pieces or custom-made enclosures that are hard to come by. These are the cases that you can easily buy from retails like Amazon and Newegg that'll deliver them straight to your doorstep without any leading times. So if you are in the market to buy a unique case for your next PC build, or you are simply curious to see what's out there, then read on to find the most interesting and unique PC cases you can easily get your hands on in 2023.

1 JONSBO MOD5

This list highlights the cases in no particular order, but if I were to pick one of these cases, it would be the Jonsbo Mod5. In fact, I was inspired for this article when I saw it featured in a Starfield-themed PC build that's currently making the rounds on Reddit. The Jonsbo case in this setup has gone through a custom paint job, but no structural modifications were made to the actual case or parts themselves. This is an open-style ATX mid-tower that you can buy right now from Amazon or Newegg in the U.S.

Building inside an open-style case is no easy task, and you'll have to clean it more regularly to ensure it remains dust-free. It's a fairly capable enclosure, though, offering clearance for GPU and PSUs that are up to 400mm and 220mm long, respectively. There's also space to install a 180mm tall CPU cooling tower, or you can add as many as three radiators for custom cooling loops.

The Jonsbo Mod5 isn't the only open-style case out there on the market, but it's definitely among the ones that are reasonably priced. It's still expensive, though, so consider this only if you are eyeing a one-of-a-kind PC case to elevate your gaming setup.

2 Teenage Engineering Computer-1

There's no shortage of interesting and unique-looking mini-ITX cabinets on the market these days, but this particular one stands out from the rest. Everything from its bold orange powder-coated aluminum panels to the chrome handles on top makes this case shine. Prepping this case for a build, however, can be a bit of a challenge since it comes entirely unassembled in a flat pack like most Ikea products, and you have to bend a few pieces into shape.

The Computer-1 case is a tiny enclosure with only 10 liters of capacity, meaning you can't use it for your ambitious PCMR builds. Not only will you need an SFX PSU for this build, but you'll also need to bring smaller dual-slot GPUs that are less than 180mm long. There's not much in the name of clearance for CPU cooling towers and radiators either, so keep your expectations in check. It's definitely one of those products that's more about looks than utility.

3 DeepCool Quadstellar Infinity

With as many as six tempered glass panels and a tasteful set of RGB lights, the DeepCool Quadstellar Infinity looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi movie. It has a unique compartmentalized structure that's more practical to use than other cases on this list. You can even use the compartments to isolate the more heat-generating components with dedicated active cooling. A big highlight is a power button that's located on the front panel. I also like the fact that each capsule compartment has dedicated ventilated panels on the front that can be opened or closed manually as necessary for airflow.

This case can support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, and E-ATX motherboards, and it also has plenty of clearance and space for all the high-end components you'd want for a modern gaming PC.

4 Azza Pyramid

This aluminum alloy gaming case comes from a brand that specializes in uniquely designed computer components. It's an ATX case that features a CNC aluminum frame and tempered glass. You can even buy a version of this case that comes with mesh panels instead of tempered glass for better airflow. The highlight here, as you can probably tell, is the 360-degree view that shows off all your components. It also offers a multi-level building experience where you place things like the PSU and storage on the lower platform and components like the motherboard and GPU on top.

This Pyramid case also has a good set of ports on the front panel I/O, which includes a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and the case has also been updated to offer better clearance for modern high-end components, a PCIe 4.0 extension cable, and more. The Pyramid is easily one of the most expensive PC cases on the market, and building inside it is not going to be an easy task either, but it's a unique case that is sure to become the main attraction of your gaming setup.

5 InWin ModFree

Unlike the other cases highlighted on this list, the In Win ModFree looks like a regular ATX case. What makes it special, though, is that it's the "first ever fully modular case" that comes with interchangeable toolless modules. The ability to fully transform this case makes it great for enthusiasts who want to change the entire structure to accommodate their needs and preferences.

The base version of this case comes with two modules, whereas the Deluxe Edition has a total of four modules to provide additional options. InWin's toolless interlocking design for the ModFree case makes it slightly easier to work with, but the overall process of putting this thing together will still be quite the task, considering you're on your own to figure out which modules to include for your build. I expect this case to become more popular in the enthusiast space and modding community as more users develop custom parts, blueprints, and ways to improve its overall functionality.

Closing thoughts

Not only are these some of the most unique PC cases we've seen, they're all readily available to purchase. They're a bit expensive for some obvious reasons, but they also look significantly better than your average PC cases. These cases aren't for everyone, but you simply can't ignore them if you're a sucker for modern cases or computer parts that go out of their way to offer something new and unique.