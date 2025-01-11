Besides framerates and unexpected blue screens, system temperatures are the most significant source of anxiety for PC users. The moment your CPU or GPU temperature starts creeping upwards, you are likely to panic and begin troubleshooting the root cause behind the "terrible calamity." Jokes aside, cooling your PC is essential, especially if you're running power-hungry components and demanding workloads.

When you aren't satisfied or amused with traditional air or liquid cooling solutions, it's time to bring in some wacky reinforcements. They might or might not be practical in the long term, but you can make them work if you're committed enough. So, let's get into some unique ways to cool your PC without liquid cooling in increasing order of complexity.

I haven't included Peltier coolers and phase-change coolers as the benefits aren't worth the overhead, plus LN2 cooling takes care of extreme use cases, anyway.

5 Point a table fan at the case

The bigger, the better

When your air cooler and case fans just aren't cutting it, perhaps the easiest way to increase airflow inside your PC is to bring in a massive table fan. Pointing it straight at the front mesh panel of your case can bring in a breath of fresh air to your PC that will definitely bring down the temps by a few degrees. You'd be surprised how effective this technique can be for older systems that are struggling to keep temps under control.

Of course, you would have to deal with the noise that comes with a huge table fan kept so close to your desk setup, but then again, some PCs already sound like that, even without one. Some users have reported CPU temperatures improving by up to 10℃ with this simple addition, and for an aging system, that can be the difference between thermal throttling and, well, not that. You might have to clean the dust out of your PC tower more regularly, though.

Those of you who can't tolerate even the excessive noise of case fans ramping up will scoff at this method, but it has its place. If anyone on your squad asks what the noise is, you can simply tell them that's how your PC sounds. And if it works, you might as well give it a shot.

4 Ditch the case

Let your PC breathe

Close

The PC case is designed to keep all your PC components in place and allow for an organized flow of air that can run across each of them. However, if your PC isn't staying cool no matter what, it might be time to think outside the box, literally. While you can swap your existing case for an open-air case to retain some semblance of normalcy, many users go for a naked PC for lower temps. This test bench approach can work for you, too, if you're ready to deal with some drawbacks.

Keeping your PC flat on your desk with nothing but open air around it might drop your system temps a bit, but for most people, the cons outweigh the pros. For starters, your PC is now exposed to spillage, pets, and kids running around the house. The next issue is dust accumulation if your area is especially prone to it. Lastly, it will take some effort to make a careless PC look good since, in its default state, it's likely to look like an unholy mess of cables.

3 Get more out of your air conditioner

Don't give this a cold shoulder

A table fan can throw a ton of air at your PC, but it doesn't compare t