We all know Excel. We use it for budgeting, data entry, and maybe the occasional pivot table. But what if I told you there's a whole other world of Excel potential waiting to be unlocked? Through experimentation and a desire to streamline my workflows, I have discovered some rather unconventional uses for this spreadsheet program. Here are the unique methods I personally use to squeeze every last drop of value out of Excel and transform it from a simple tool into a powerful ally.

7 Create a baby growth chart

See your little ones’ progress on spreadsheets

Turning to Excel to chart my little one's growth has been a surprisingly rewarding experience. Instead of relying solely on standardized charts, this spreadsheet has become a personalized visual diary of their incredible journey. I have created different columns like age, pounds, ounces, weight, length, and other details to track my little ones’ growth with astute details.

You can even go a step ahead and use conditional formatting to highlight specific milestones or potential areas of concern (though always consult a pediatrician for medical advice). For example, you can set a rule to highlight data points where the growth rate significantly changes compared to the previous period.

6 Design a habit tracker

Ditch those third-party apps