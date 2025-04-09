Summary Copilot app update allows file search for Windows Insiders.

Limited extension support includes various file types.

Copilot Vision feature enables sharing windows for inquiries.

Microsoft is rolling out a significant update to the Copilot app for Windows Insiders. The update enables the file search feature and Copilot Vision, which were originally announced late last year. Microsoft says Insiders in the US will get Copilot Vision, while Insiders around the world will have access to file search. As usual, Microsoft is slowly rolling out these updates to Insiders before a broad release. You can download the update through the Microsoft Store; version 1.25034.133.0 or later of the Copilot app has support for both features.

Copilot can snoop my files all day long

As long as that means I get functional search