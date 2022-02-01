Universal Android Debloater gets updated with new bloatware list, UI enhancements, and more

The story of bloatware on Android started off with carriers bundling a variety of useless apps onto smartphones sold under their network. From there, it expanded rather quickly to OEMs themselves shipping a variety of functionally-duplicate-yet-inferior apps and even apps from Facebook and Microsoft with the factory firmware. While some people may find these preinstalled apps useful, the lack of an option to easily get rid of them due to needlessly tight system integration can prove to be frustrating for those who don’t.

There are ways around these limitations, though. We have an elaborate guide that helps you to “uninstall” any pre-installed system app from your Android device, that too without root access. There’s usually no problem when removing a couple of bloatware packages in that way, but things just get tedious when you have no idea which app is safe to remove or not. To fill the void, XDA Member w1nst0n_fr came up with the Universal Android Debloater project – a shell script that relies on community-maintained OEM and carrier-specific bloatware lists for seamless debloating. A few months ago, the developer rewrote the whole thing in Rust and transformed it into a full-fledged cross-platform GUI tool. Now, the latest release of Universal Android Debloater GUI adds a host of new packages to the debloat lists, brings multi-device support, persistent settings for portability, and several other improvements.

At the time of writing, the version number of the most recent build is 0.4.1, which is a hotfix for the 0.4 major release. One of the prime improvements in the 0.4 update is the asynchronous execution of parallel ADB commands, which greatly enhances the UI responsiveness. The “Recommended” debloat list has been revised too, hence it’s less likely to remove something you’d want to keep. The debloat list now contains a couple of new packages corresponding to Fairphone, Qualcomm, Unihertz, Xiaomi, and the British carrier EE. Lastly, for Arch Linux users, the Universal Android Debloater tool is now available in the AUR in the form of universal-android-debloater-bin (as binary) and universal-android-debloater (as source).

The complete changelog of Universal Android Debloater GUI 0.4 (and 0.4.1) can be found here. Since it is an open-source project, you can follow its development and contribute to the bloatware database on GitHub. Give it a go and let us know how well it works on your Android device.

Universal Android Debloater GUI: Download ||| XDA Discussion Thread