Last month, Samsung rolled out its Android 13 update for Galaxy S21 series handsets. The One UI 5 update featured stackable widgets, a deeper use of Material You throughout the OS, revamped privacy and security settings, and a whole lot more. Unfortunately, one thing that it didn't include at the time was the latest security update. For some reason, Samsung wasn't able to get the security update included with its One UI 5 update. Now, a month later, Samsung is releasing a new update to Galaxy S21 owners in the US, and while many thought the update would include the December 2022 security update, it's nowhere to found.

The folks at SamMobile reported about the latest update, sharing the news that it is currently arriving to phones and doesn't have the December 2022 Android security update. Instead, it has the November Android security update. This applies to the unlocked variants of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. While the issue remains the same, of course we get different firmware versions for each smartphone, coming in with G991U1UEU5DVL1 (Galaxy S21), G996U1UEU5DVL1 (Galaxy S21 Plus), and G998U1UEU5DVL1 (Galaxy S21 Ultra).

What makes this frustrating for Galaxy S21 owners is that international models have the December update and so do the carrier-locked versions of these phones in the United States. While it might be disappointing for some, this has been a long-standing issue with unlocked version of Samsung smartphones. Of course, the latest update could offer more, but there currently isn't a changelog available to see what kinds of things Samsung has added or changed.

If you're a Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, or Galaxy S22 Ultra owner with an unlocked model in the United States, go ahead and pop into the settings to download the latest update. You'll head into the Settings menu and then navigate to the Software update section to download it over-the-air. If you don't see it, just be patient, as sometimes it can take some time to roll out to all users.

Source: SamMobile