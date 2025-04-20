The internet is not the place we once knew. Every week, millions of people argue with AI bot networks and paid workers at troll farms like the Internet Research Agency, a Russian organization based in St. Petersburg, which became known for state-sponsored online influence campaigns targeting the United States and Europe. At its peak, the IRA had 300–400 employees working in shifts, generating tens of thousands of posts per month with a $1 million per month budget. During high-profile events in the 2010s, up to one in three interactions on social media were inauthentic — now, with the help of AI, it's exponentially more.

In recent years, an older fringe theory has re-entered the conversation — the Dead Internet Theory. It claims that most of the internet’s content and interactions are no longer produced by real humans but by bots, AI-generated media, and algorithmically boosted noise. Central to the theory is the belief that platforms, governments, or corporations are complicit in this artificialization, either by design or for profit.

At face value, it sounds conspiratorial, but underneath that claim is a darker truth. We are increasingly navigating a digital world where authenticity is manufactured. With the rise of generative AI, it’s become cheaper and faster to produce misinformation. While Dead Internet Theory points to a real and growing distortion in how people experience the web, it is now supported by journalism, cybersecurity research, and academic work. The result is a feedback loop of performative virality, where trends are driven less by real interest and more by engineered momentum.

The internet isn’t dead — it’s distorted

A fringe theory finds new relevance