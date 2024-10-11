Key Takeaways Rufus update allows in-place upgrading to Windows 11 24H2 on unsupported hardware.

New beta version of Rufus allows local account passwords that don't expire by default.

Reports suggest Windows 11 24H2 runs better even on unsupported hardware.

Microsoft has been hard at work playing whack-a-mole by removing the ability to install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware. However the developer of the third-party tool Rufus has been hard at work finding ways to allow people to dodge them. Now, Rufus has gotten even better as it gains the ability to perform an in-place update to Windows 11 24H2 while skipping the system requirements.

If you're on an older version of Windows 11 and want to upgrade to 24H2 on unsupported hardware, you may have noticed that the upgrade system performs another system requirements check and deems your PC unfit. Fortunately, as noted in the Rufus 4.6 beta release patch notes, the tool now lets you perform an in-place upgrade without needing to fit the system requirements. The update also allows local accounts to have passwords that don't expire.

The full notes are below:

Add a new setup.exe wrapper to bypass Windows 11 24H2 in-place upgrade restrictions (#2568)

wrapper to bypass Windows 11 24H2 in-place upgrade restrictions (#2568) Add TimeZone to regional options replication (#2499)

Set local account passwords to not expire by default

Fix an error when trying to write compressed VHD images (#2468)

Fix an error when invoking Rufus from the PowerShell commandline (#2556)

Improve revoked UEFI bootloaders check to support Linux SBAT, Windows SVN and cert DBX

If you're using unsupported hardware and you're worried that 24H2 will make your PC even slower, don't fret. In fact, you may experience the opposite effect; people are reporting that Windows 11 24H2 runs better, even on unsupported hardware. And if this is the first time you've heard of this handy tool, check out how to create a bootable drive with Rufus - it's one of the main tools people use to dodge Windows 11's strict requirements.