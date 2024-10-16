Key Takeaways Analogue introduces a new unofficial N64 console, "Analogue 3D," that is 100% compatible with original game cartridges.

The console boasts features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4K resolution output, and 4 original controller ports.

Analogue claims the 3D does not use any emulation technology, offering an improved gameplay experience for old games.

Do you still have your old N64 collection kicking around? If so, Analogue is introducing a product that may be just what you're looking for. The company is releasing an unofficial Nintendo 64 for the modern era, and the best bit is that it's 100% compatible with any official game cartridge you throw at it.

The Analogue 3D is a retro gamer's dream

The announcement for the console appeared on the Analogue 3D website. It makes some pretty amazing claims on what the hardware can do; not only can it run "every original N64 game ever made," but it comes equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi adapters. If you prefer your controllers wired, you can use the four ports on the front to get the job done. On top of all that, the console can output over HDMI in 4K, so it's a lot more friendly for modern screens than the old input/output cables.

Analogue's most amazing claim is that the 3D doesn't use any emulation:

...its not only the world's first reimagining of an N64 - but the worlds first 100% compatible recreation of an N64. Analogue spent nearly 4 years engineering it in FPGA.

The company claims that this technology eliminates all of the gripes that people usually have with emulated games, such as graphical oddities, input lag, and problems with framerate. If what Analogue says is correct, this could easily become the easiest and best way to re-visit old games.

If you want to grab your own, you can do so over at the Analogue store. You'll have to wait until October 21st at 8 am PDT for preorders to open, but when they do, you can pick one up for a reasonable $249.99. The Analogue 3D comes in both black and white color schemes. And if you fancy taking a shot at making your own, check out when we turned a Raspberry Pi 5 into a retro gaming console.