While the Nintendo Switch has long since got an OLED model, the Switch Lite has still been waiting for its own variant. Unfortunately, with all of the Switch 2 rumors whipping up and an announcement potentially coming soon, it seems that an official Switch Lite OLED will never surface. Fortunately, fans have developed a kit that upgrades the screen to an OLED one, and it's going on sale very soon.

The Nintendo Switch Lite gets an unofficial OLED upgrade

As spotted by Wccftech, the Hong Kong-based company Retro Remake is planning to release its Super 5 OLED kit soon. The idea is that you order a kit that contains everything you need to pop the Switch Lite open and replace its screen with an OLED one. Once installed, your Switch games will look better than ever before.

You can see all the kits available on the Super5 store page. They're all marked as "sold out," but I presume it's only to prevent people from buying them before release. The kits look surprisingly affordable; a standard kit without touch capability is $50, and a touchscreen is $65. You can get additional kits to add an HDMI 1080p port, and none of the kits require shell modifications or soldering.

The Switch 2 is rumored to be right around the corner, so this may be an excellent way to bring new life into your aging hardware. Even then, it's still a fantastic time to own a Switch, so maybe an OLED upgrade is just what you need to get back into portable gaming.