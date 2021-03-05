TWRP ports are now available for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra

One of the biggest draws to the XDA forums are the abundance of custom ROMs, kernels, and modifications available on it. However, two major roadblocks must be overcome before aftermarket development can really take off on our forums: bootloader unlocking and then porting a custom recovery. Without the latter, it’s too risky for most users to mod their devices because you could end up making your device inoperable if you don’t have access to stock firmware images. Custom recoveries, especially Team Win Recovery Project (TWRP), are crucial to third-party development, which is why the availability of unofficial TWRP builds for the Samsung Galaxy S21 family is a big deal for the modding scene.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is undoubtedly among the best Android devices out there right now. As you’d expect, the trio of the smartphones features top-of-the-line specifications with the high-end Galaxy S21 Ultra boasting of a 108MP shooter as the primary camera. But despite the great hardware, a lot of people do not seem to enjoy Samsung’s One UI skin, while some others are concerned about the company’s aggressive background app killing policy. Fortunately, the release of the kernel source code and Magisk rooting prospect indicate that the custom development game has been slowly picking up in our forums. This seems to be true of both the Exynos and Qualcomm Snapdragon variants, for which XDA Senior Member afaneh92 has now released separate sets of unofficial TWRP 3.5.0 builds.

If you’d like to take a jab at this TWRP port, you can download it over on the appropriate device-specific thread from the index below. Note that it’s still not official, and while it will work fine for most things, there is still space for improvement. Moreover, have in mind that this will trip Knox once you flash custom binaries to your Galaxy S21, and you will not be able to take OTA updates on the phone anymore.

Make sure you read through the step-by-step installation instructions to avoid running into bootloop or other issues. You have to wipe the whole userdata partition of your phone in order to get rid of the stock encryption, so do perform a backup beforehand.