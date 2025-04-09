I began playing video games at the age of two, on a state-of-the-art HP desktop, which set my father back by $1000 in the year 2000. Twenty-five years later, there’s a certain language of video games that I consider myself well-versed in. Red or green means health, “M” for map, “I” for inventory, and I can almost always slide by pressing the crouch button while running. These, among a thousand others, are certain “rules” of video gaming that I consider universal.

However, when I built a desktop using old PC parts that wasn’t just my girlfriend’s first-ever gaming PC, but also her very introduction to gaming itself at the age of 25, I realized that gamers take a lot for granted. There are tons of implicit phenomena in every game we play that we just assume are obvious, but the lay of the land is far different to someone who hasn’t been chronically in a chair, holding a controller, for a third of their life.

5 Your character can always go faster

Shift to sprint was never her first thought