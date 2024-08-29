Key Takeaways Microsoft is blocking incompatible hardware for Windows 11.

Loopholes to bypass system requirements are being closed.

Migrating from Windows 10 to Windows 11 may lead to new PC purchases.

When Windows 11 first hit the scene, there was a lot of confusion about its system requirements. People who had hardware more than capable of rendering an operating system smoothly were being told that their computers didn't meet the hardware requirements. After a few weeks of confusion, Microsoft revealed why some older gaming PCs were being turned away from Windows 11: it's because the CPU didn't support TPM 2.0. If your CPU was too old to support it, it wasn't compatible with Windows 11: end of story.

But some weren't happy with this explanation. They felt it was a way to force people into buying new computers, which felt like a scummy move. Not only did people perceive it as a cash grab, but there was also the case of all the PCs that were stuck without TPM 2.0. Were all of these computers destined for the landfill?

Fortunately for some users, there was a breakthrough; people discovered ways to install Windows 11 on incompatible hardware. This involved sneaking around the TPM 2.0 check during the installation process and getting Windows 11 on an incompatible system. However, as Windows 10 begins to fade out of support, Microsoft is beginning to tighten its grip around people dodging the system requirements, and it's only going to get more miserable from here.

Microsoft is beginning to reel in people using incompatible hardware

Closing the loopholes

During this year, we've seen Microsoft attempt to stop people from using older hardware on Windows 11. First of all, we saw Microsoft prevent processors without POPCNT from booting into Windows 11, which didn't feel too oppressive, given how any CPU released after 2008 supported it.

Then we saw another move from Microsoft, this one a little closer to home. People have discovered that if you run the setup file with the "/product server" argument, it would skip the TPM check and let you install it on any hardware. Now, that loophole has been patched out.

Granted, people who still want to use Windows 11 on unsupported hardware can still use Rufus to dodge it. But it really feels like Microsoft is slowly picking out the ways people use to dodge the system requirements and stopping them, one by one.

A big migration may be on the way, and Microsoft wants to stop it

So, what's the big deal about stopping people from installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware? Surely Microsoft should appreciate that people are adopting its new operating system instead of sticking with Windows 10?

The issue is that people may soon leave Windows 10 in droves. Once October 2025 comes around, the operating system will cease receiving updates. The only way people can continue to get official updates is if they pay Microsoft a yearly fee that increases every year, and only for three years total.

So, October 2025 comes around, people are using an unsupported copy of Windows 10 without security updates, and Microsoft wants them to pay for more. What's the easy way out? Upgrade to Windows 11. What's the easy way out that costs you nothing? Put Windows 11 on your Windows 10 PC, system requirements be damned.

I believe the reason why Microsoft has developed an interest in blocking incompatible installs is because it sees this migration on the horizon and wants to stymie it as much as possible. Why? Well, the naive part of me wants to believe that Microsoft just wants to ensure people use compatible hardware for the enhanced security that it touts with TPM 2.0, but you and I both know the more probable answer.

Microsoft wants people to grab a new PC for Windows 11

In the end, it may just be about the money

If Microsoft manages to nix unsupported hardware by 2025, it forces the people who want to continue to get official support to hop to Windows 11. This, in turn, would drive PC sales, which is pretty good for Microsoft.

But there's another layer that's in play here. After all, you may have noticed that new PCs have a strange little Copilot key on the keyboard these days. Microsoft is going all-in on its AI strategy, creating what's called "Copilot+ PCs" that have enhanced AI tools that utilize a system's NPU. Right now, there aren't too many Copilot+ PCs out there, but give the company just over a year and there should be a lot more.

Let's set the scene: people migrating from Windows 10 are forced to purchase a Copilot+ PC with Windows 11. They see all the cool AI tools and apps they can use, and they want to get more out of them. Turns out, they can - all they have to do is subscribe to Copilot Pro. And now Microsoft has a steady flow of monthly income.

Microsoft has the plan, but can it pull it off?

Call me paranoid, but I do feel that Microsoft cracking down on incompatible PCs is the company's attempt to funnel people onto new hardware, specifically Copilot+ PCs with the optional premium subscription for more features. Will it succeed? It's hard to say from here, especially given how third-party companies are stepping up to support Windows 10 in lieu of Microsoft. Whatever happens, there's a good chance that using Windows 11 on incompatible hardware is only going to get more miserable from here on out.