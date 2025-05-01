Did you know that a Blade Runner game was going to be released soon? Yeah, well, it was, but that was before it got canceled. Supermassive Games were reportedly developing the game called Blade Runner: Time To Live. However, development hit a snag, and the title met its untimely demise.

According to Insider Gaming, the game was reportedly canned after Alcon Entertainment, Blade Runner's rights owner, stepped in and stopped the game's development for unnamed reasons, but it was canceled in late 2024. Insider Gaming obtained details surrounding a roadmap for the once-forthcoming, and the full breakdown can be found below.