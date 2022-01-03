The upcoming AirPods Pro could see a major redesign with lossless audio support

Apple revealed the original AirPods after removing the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 lineup. Since then, these wireless earbuds have evolved and started supporting more advanced features. For example, the latest AirPods 3rd Gen include new skin detection sensors. However, there’s a notable feature that still isn’t supported on any of the AirPods models — lossless audio. Fortunately, rumors point at the possibility of Apple finally including it in the upcoming AirPods Pro 2nd Gen.

As per a MacRumors report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the upcoming AirPods Pro 2nd Gen might support Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC). Current AirPods models stream audio over Bluetooth, which limits the output to a lossy format. If the company is in fact going to support ALAC on the new Pro model, it will most likely be developing or depending on a different wireless technology.

Kuo also mentions that the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen could include a case with speaker holes. It is assumed that these speakers aim at making locating lost cases through Find My easier. He also reiterated that they might include a significant redesign that eliminates the stem. Additionally, future models are expected to include health-focused features. However, he hasn’t shared whether any of them will be included in the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen.

With Apple Music now supporting ALAC on most of its catalogue, it is expected that there will be a strong demand for the new AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. The company includes the improved audio quality at no additional cost, and some of its rivals have already started following suit.

The upcoming AirPods are expected to launch during Q4 of 2022, possibly during the iPhone 14 event. It’s unclear how much they’ll cost or what additional features they’ll include. If the rumors turn out to be true, though, they will be a major upgrade compared to the original AirPods Pro.

Do you plan on buying the upcoming AirPods Pro 2nd Gen? Let us know in the comments section below.