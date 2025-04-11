Windows 11's Start menu is a work in progress, and Microsoft is doing its best to elevate your experience. The initial design garnered a lot of criticism, especially in the app layouts department. Even a Microsoftie shared his disappointment with the All apps section's placement. Multiple other eyesores, like the forced Recommendations section, compelled me to resort to third-party solutions like Start11.

However, the Insider program is trying to solve a few problems and add some interesting features you wish the Start menu had from day one. This includes envisioning a better use case for the empty space on either side of the menu and improving the All apps section to some extent. Some are not in the pipeline yet, but they could happen soon.

4 Direct app uninstalls

Wipe out any installed apps

Whenever I try to uninstall any app from the Start menu, there's always a dilemma as to whether it'll do that directly or redirect me to the Settings app. Windows 11 can remove the system and Microsoft Store apps from the Start menu directly, but third-party apps don't get the same treatment.

If you select the Uninstall option for any third-party app, as I did for CrystalDiskInfo, the Settings app opens. Then, you have to find the app on the list again and re-initiate the uninstallation process. It's exhausting to jump through multiple pages just to remove an app from a Windows PC.

If Microsoft integrates this direct approach into the OS, clicking the Uninstall option for a third-party app would bring up its uninstaller window, saving time.

3 Phone Link companion panel

Control your Android or iPhone from the Start menu

It's probably the best usage of the vacant space in the Start menu I have seen so far. Phone Link is already a super app for Windows users to share files, access phone data, make calls, and even extract text from images. But what if you could control some of these actions without opening the app?

The Phone Link companion panel appears beside the Start menu, with a noticeable separation. You can quickly check all the phone-related details, like battery percentage and connection status, and access recent items like calls and texts. A wireless file-sharing option is also in the works to make finding a USB cable to transfer files easier. It's a lifesaver because one of my Android phone's USB connectors no longer transfers data, and wireless file sharing is amazing for sending small or big files to it.

You also get a quick rundown of all the recent phone activities without opening the app or picking up your phone. The app focuses on minute details like the phone's charging state and displays a small indicator icon on the panel. Impressive, right?

2 Possibility of multiple companion panels

Your favorite app as a floating panel!