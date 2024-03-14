Key Takeaways The Surface Laptop 6 with notable design changes, including an OLED panel, thinner bezels, new ports, and a Copilot key, sounds way more exciting than the M3 MacBook Air.

Surface Laptop 6 powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip is going to be a fresh alternative in the laptop market.

It'll be among Microsoft's first AI PCs that'll showcase some exciting new AI features.

It's no secret that Microsoft is unveiling its next set of Surface devices in just a few weeks' time on March 21. The company is said to have made some big changes to both the Surface Pro 10 and the Surface Laptop 6, both of which are expected to headline the digital event which it quietly announced a few days back. Having heard some rumors about the changes coming to these devices, I have to admit that I have never been more excited about a Surface lineup launch. The Surface Laptop 6, in particular, is the one that has my undivided attention, and I am way more pumped about it than I was for the M3 MacBook Air.

3 Notable design change

A breath of fresh air

Unlike the Surface Pro 10, which is expected to feature a similar design to the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Laptop 6 is said to receive some design changes this year. The improvements made to the display are the most exciting ones, in my opinion, as the new OLED panel for the Surface Laptop 6 is also said to have thinner bezels and rounded corners. Thinner bezels were definitely on top of my wishlist for the Surface Laptop 6, and I can't wait to see how it looks. Notably, the Surface Laptop 6 is also said to get a new haptic touchpad along with an updated selection of ports, which includes two USB-C, a USB-A, and the magnetic Surface Connect charger. Then there's also the new Copilot key, which is a significant change that's coming to all Windows PC keyboards in decades.

Many of these features may not sound like a big deal for many, but there's no denying that they're notable changes that truly have the potential to improve the overall user experience of using the Surface Laptop 6. The new M3 MacBook Air, in comparison, brings almost nothing new and exciting to the table. Yes, the M3 chip is a notable change, but there's not much in the name of improvements besides that. You still get the same storage and memory options, same ports, and even the same Liquid Retina display with a notch on the top as the M2 MacBook Air. I am finding it increasingly tough to get excited about laptops that are merely a spec bump these days, and the Surface Laptop 6 seems like a breath of fresh air.

2 The Snapdragon X Elite has me excited

Better late than never

I've been excited about Snapdragon X Elite laptops since the first time I saw some real-world benchmark tests. XDA's Rich Woods benchmarked the Snapdragon X Elite back in October last year, and ended up with interesting observations after pitting it against the likes of Apple M2 and Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chips. The Snapdragon X Elite managed to perform way better than what I expected, beating both Apple's M2 chip and the Intel Core i7-1360P. It remains to be seen how the Surface Laptop 6 powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip performs, but I am hoping for a good "arm wrestling" match-up. I am also looking forward to seeing how Windows on Arm performs, as things are finally lining up for its success.

That's not to say that I am dismissing the Intel models of the Surface Laptop 6, though. The Core Ultra chips have honestly been a game-changer for Intel, and we were massively impressed by the Acer Swift Go 14, when we tested it a few months back. I am sure the Intel-powered Surface Laptop 6 models will also be great, but I personally have my eyes set on those rumored Snapdragon X Elite variants. Apple's MacBook Air may have a dominant position in the laptop space over the Surface lineup, but the arrival of Surface Laptop 6 may switch things up quite a bit, and I am here to see how it unfolds.

1 Surpercharged with new AI experiences

An interesting new AI PC

If you care more about software improvements than hardware changes, then you have all the more reasons to be excited about the new Surface Laptop 6. I say that because it's going to be among the first laptops to support the upcoming AI features that Microsoft is planning to unleash with the next big Windows update. I talked a bit about these features in a separate post recently while highlighting things like animated wallpapers, a native noise suppression tool, and real-time translations. Those are some really neat features, but let me tell you that they are only a few of many new ones that Microsoft is expected to roll out with the next big Windows update. And the fact that the upcoming Surface devices will be among the first ones to bring them to the mainstream market is a huge deal.

Not all AI-related features are expected to move the needle in the AI PC space, but there are a select few like "AI explorer" that I am really looking forward to, and I can wait to see how all the existing and the upcoming AI features come together to shape the future of the Surface lineup.

Surface Laptop 6 will be a good improvement over its predecessor

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 ended up earning a recommended badge from us back in 2022, despite missing a few marks. It had plenty of great things going for it, and I believe the upcoming Surface Laptop 6 is going to be a solid upgrade. I can't wait to see all the improvements that Microsoft has made to the Surface lineup. This one truly has the potential to be the MacBook Air killer from Microsoft that we've been yearning for years.