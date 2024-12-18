Building a PC is just one part, albeit a major one, of the desk setup puzzle. Next comes picking a monitor, peripherals, desk, chair, speakers, accessories, lighting, and more to complete your ideal PC setup. Without the right tools on your desk, you can't expect to enjoy your work or achieve optimal productivity.

This is why upgrading your PC setup from time to time is essential to keep it in line with your changing needs and preferences. I've realized the absence of a few crucial things in my PC setup, and none of them have to do with my actual PC or even the monitor.

5 Qi-compatible wireless charger

Eliminating the last of the cables

It might not sound as game-changing as some other setup upgrades, but I believe a wireless charger can greatly improve my workflow on a daily basis. I currently charge my phone using my wired charger, which is installed on a power strip I keep under my desk. This arrangement works fine, but I face a couple of challenges with it.

First, the way I've routed the cable from the power strip to my phone on the desk prevents me from easily using my phone while it charges. I have to hold it at an awkward angle while it's tied to the cable. Second, I can't keep my phone where I like; it has to be charged at the spot where the cable comes up to the desk. The right Qi-compatible wireless charger will get rid of both problems without affecting the charging speed on my Pixel 7.

Additionally, I'll be able to remove some of the clutter on my desk and improve the aesthetics with a nice-looking wireless charging station.

4 Single monitor arm

It's about time