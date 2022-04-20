How to update a PlayStation DualSense wireless controller using a Windows PC

Although the DualSense wireless controller that Sony ships with the PlayStation 5 works with Android devices and Windows PCs, you need to connect it to a PS5 if you want to update its firmware. This makes it difficult to recommend to people who just want to use the controller with a Windows PC. Thankfully, Sony is aware of this issue and has now released a Windows software that lets you update the firmware of the DualSense wireless controller without connecting to a PS5.

How to update a PlayStation DualSense wireless controller using a Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC

To update your controller using a Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC, you’ll first have to download the new Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller app on your PC. You can download the executable by following this link. Once that’s done, you need to run the executable and follow the on-screen instructions to install the app on your PC.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Note: During the installation, you might see a request to download additional software that’s needed to use the Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller. You can download this software by following the on-screen instructions.

After installing the software, double click the app icon to run it, and you should see the following interface.

To update the firmware, connect your DualSense wireless controller to your PC using the USB cable and follow the on-screen instructions to start the firmware update. After the update is complete, click on OK to finish the process. Your controller should now be running the latest available firmware release.

Note that if you have two or more DualSense wireless controllers, you’ll have to repeat the firmware installation process for each controller. The firmware updater does not update multiple controllers simultaneously. It’s also worth mentioning that you shouldn’t turn off your PC or disconnect the USB cable while updating or you might brick the controller.