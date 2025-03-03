Valve is set to unleash the full, fat version of SteamOS to the masses in just a few months. After a couple of years in the incubator through the Steam Deck, SteamOS has gone from Steam’s Big Picture mode with a Linux distro taped on the back to a compelling destination for PC gamers across both handhelds and desktops. But Valve’s work isn’t done.

Windows 11 is by far the most popular destination for PC gaming, but that’s despite a long (and constantly growing) list of issues with the OS. When Valve releases SteamOS into beta in April, it has a shot to finally push Linux gaming into the mainstream if it makes a few critical changes.

6 Decky Loader pre-installed

Valve can’t do it all