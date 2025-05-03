"One must always update the BIOS." You might not be jumping at every new BIOS version your motherboard vendor releases, but I can safely assume that you update your BIOS fairly regularly. If you ask me, however, updating the BIOS is one of the scariest things I can do on my PC. I still adhere to the old-school belief of "not fixing it if it ain't broke." This is why I survived for 4 years without a BIOS update. Last month, my streak finally ended.

I was facing some weird behavior with my PC's sleep and hibernation modes — the system occasionally didn't go to sleep, the GPU stayed on during hibernation, and the Ethernet connection took around 30 seconds to connect after waking from sleep. After failing to fix these issues, I decided to update the BIOS as a last resort. I didn't brick my PC or anything, but the entire ordeal made me swear I'd wait for years before updating my BIOS again.

No flashing instructions on the Gigabyte website

Gave me a giga fright

Now, I know that updating the BIOS isn't supposed to be as risky as it used to be. After all, I have a UPS, and my Gigabyte motherboard has BIOS flashback (called Q-Flash Plus) for simple and quick BIOS updates. Being overly anxious about bricking my PC, however, I decided not to use the BIOS flashback process, as I had always updated the BIOS from within the BIOS. So, the regular Q-Flash utility was what I was going to use.

So, I went to the Gigabyte website, and downloaded the latest BIOS for my motherboard. I copied the BIOS file to a USB stick, rebooted the PC, and entered the BIOS to start the process. To my surprise, the Q-Flash utility failed to find the BIOS file on the USB stick. After trying for a few minutes, I rebooted the system and Googled the problem. To my surprise, I found that Gigabyte motherboards need the BIOS file to be renamed to "GIGABYTE.bin" to recognize it. I assure you never found this info on the Gigabyte website, though.

Anyway, I renamed the file and restarted the PC to repeat the process, and that's when the real horror began.