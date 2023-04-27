There’s no denying that Portable Document Format files (PDFs) are a crucial part of functioning in an online world. Be it for professional, personal, or creative projects, PDFs allow users to send and access documents regardless of their operating system. They also allow creators to preserve document formatting for optimal viewing.

Though PDFs were designed for viewing, they have evolved in such a way that having access to editing is now completely necessary. Tools like UPDF make editing, reading, annotating, converting, and more easy and efficient with PDF files on both desktop and mobile devices.

Continue reading to learn how UPDF can meet all your PDF editing needs. Plus, learn about a special exclusive offer to get 54% off UPDF with additional gifts that XDA readers can take advantage of.

How UPDF takes PDF editing to the next level

Source: UPDF

Read and annotate PDF

UPDF is an intuitive and exquisitely designed PDF editor. Its attractive, comprehensible interface makes simply reading files a joy thanks to the ability to easily manage all your bookmarks and search specific text. When it comes to annotation, the process is effortless. Add notes, comments, text, callouts, and sticky notes; highlight, underline, and strike out anything; add shapes, stamps, signatures, and even stickers to your document.

Edit everything in PDF

With UPDF, you get the sleek appearance of a PDF with all the flexibility of a Word document. Virtually everything can be edited, including text, images, links, watermarks, and backgrounds. You can add new text and edit existing text and text styles; insert, remove, extract, rotate, and crop all images; customize backgrounds, headers and fitters, and links.

Organize pages

No more scrambling when you need to reorganize, add, or delete pages from an existing PDF. This software makes it easy to merge PDFs, extract pages, and split files, as well as remove, rotate, or reorder pages.

Accurate PDF Conversion with OCR

Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) you can scan any physical document and convert it into editable, searchable, machine-readable text in over 25 languages. UPDF offers a complete guide to using OCR to create PDFs.

The company also explained how this technology is being applied to improve efficiency in business and accessibility to customers in a wide range of industries. Beyond OSC, UPDF also allows for conversion to a variety of formats, including Word, Excel, PPT, HTML, JPEG, and more, while retaining the integrity of the PDF’s format and layout.

UPDF vs. other PDF editors

Source: UPDF

against its competitors with innovative features you won't find in other PDF editors. UPDF offers the ability to display PDFs as a slideshow, annotate with stickers, and add rich text through dragging and dropping. UPDF goes above and beyond the common conversion options, allowing for PDFs to save as PDF/A, and convert to CSV, BMP, and GIF formats.

When it comes to privacy, there’s a real benefit to having the ability to redact sensitive information. Thankfully, UPDF offers this option. And, the OCR capabilities are, of course, a standout distinguishing factor.

Curious about all the features offered by UPDF and its competitors? Check out this handy UPDF comparison chart and a complete table of UPDF features across all platforms.

Why you need UPDF

Source: UPDF

UPDF is on a mission to make the digital world more efficient, fun, and accessible. The intuitive Microsoft Office-like interface ensures a smooth user experience with a short learning curve. With registered users in more than 200 countries and regions, it’s clear that Adobe isn’t the only bigger hitter in the realm of PDF editing.

UPDF’s simple PDF tools are available across Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android operating systems, and can be used on desktops, phones, and iPads. In fact, one purchase gets you a universal account with access across all platforms. Additionally, you can be sure that UPDF will always be there when you need it, thanks to its fast performance and frequent updates.

The best part? UPDF is affordable, costing just $39.99 per year or $59.99 for a perpetual membership. But, for XDA readers, this deal gets even better. UPDF is offering a limited-time offer of 54% off UPDF with free gifts. If you take advantage of this offer, in addition to the discount you’ll get a lifetime PDF Password Remover tool license and 10GB of UPDF Cloud storage.