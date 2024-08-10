Key Takeaways Uperfect UGame K118 offers high resolution and refresh rate for gaming on the go.

Despite some flaws like portability and speaker quality, K118 is great for multitasking.

The monitor's professional design and impressive color coverage make it a solid choice.

When you think about high-end monitors with larger-than-life resolutions, mouth-watering refresh rates, and gorgeous display panels, portable screens are the last thing that comes to mind, mostly because of their small sizes and lack of features. But if you delve a little deeper into the monitor rabbit hole, you might come across a portable display that’s not only great for on-the-move computing but also serves as an amazing secondary display.

Uperfect’s UGame K118 is one such gaming monitor that packs enough features to make it a worthy addition to your tech setup. It’s not perfect by any means, especially with its lanky 18-inch size and $300+ price tag. But having used it extensively over the past two weeks for everything, I can handily recommend the UGame K118 to anyone who needs an all-rounder portable display and is willing to handle some of its quirks.

About this review: Uperfect sent me the UGame K118 for review, but the company had no input into the contents of this article.

All-rounder portable display Uperfect UGame K118 It packs the ideal specs for a portable gaming monitor 7.5 / 10 $270 $370 Save $100 With its 2560x1600 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, the Uperfect UGame K118 lies pretty high up in the portable monitor landscape, and packs all the bells-and-whistles you'd look for in a gaming display. It has a surprisingly impressive color coverage, and you can even fix it to a VESA-compliant mounting arm if you get tired of using its gorgeous leather case. Pros The 18-inch screen pairs well with its 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate

Surprisingly good coverage of the most popular color gamuts

Has one of the best magnetic cases in any portable monitor

Includes built-in speakers Cons A little too expensive

144Hz is only achievable via Type-C connection

Heavy and large compared to your average portable monitor $275 at Amazon $270 at UPERFECT

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Uperfect UGame K118 is available in two models with slight differences, with the A variant (which I’ve reviewed) packing a mini-HDMI port. Meanwhile, the B version of the K118 comes with a full-sized HDMI connection and includes a slightly different port placement. Unless you specify the model in your order details, Uperfect ships one at random. You can grab the K118 from either Amazon or Uperfect’s website for a relatively steep price of $370. Thankfully, it’s frequently discounted to under $300 at both retailers.

Uperfect UGame K118 Screen Size 18-inches Resolution 2560x1600 Max. Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 5ms HDR Yes Brightness 400 cd/m² Speakers 2x 8Ω 1W speakers Touchscreen No Display Technology IPS Dimensions 400×260×11 mm (15.75×10.24×0.43 inch) Expand

What I like

The resolution and refresh rate are perfect for a gaming display of its size

Close

Going with the specs first, the UGame K118 is an 18-inch gaming monitor that combines a 2560x1600 IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, the K118 bears a taller 16:10 aspect ratio instead of the classic 16:9 counterpart you’d find on most gaming displays. But besides this quirk, it bears most of the features you’d find in a typical gaming monitor, including FreeSync support and HDR. The only options available for HDR are auto and 2084, and setting it to the latter results in an overly saturated image.

Close

While we’re on the subject of colors, Uperfect claims the monitor supports 100% coverage of the DCI-P3, though my tests revealed it’s actually closer to 96%. While the AdobeRGB and NTSC coverage left something to be desired, the color coverage is still impressive for a portable monitor that's designed for gamers instead of creative professionals. So, if your workload involves dealing with color-sensitive projects, the K118 can also serve a decent creativity-oriented travel companion.

The color coverage is still impressive for a portable monitor that's designed for gamers instead of creative professionals.

Its professional design is a breath of fresh air