I have always freely swapped between AMD and Nvidia and held no brand loyalties when it came to picking the best graphics cards for my PC build. This should be the way to go for all products, but we always tend to have some bias as humans. Having used my trusty RTX 3060 Ti for a few years, it was time to replace this aging card as it was seriously underpowered for my 49-inch super-ultrawide monitor. Enter the RX 7900 XT in 2022, which was impressive to say the least but not a colossal upgrade, especially when using earlier kernels and most Linux distros.

Support in Linux also wasn't great for this new card. At the time, even the latest kernel and drivers didn't solve logs full of GPU-related issues, and in-game performance didn't feel quite right. That's not to mention the infrequent and sudden system crashes. I had to move back to the Nvidia GPU for a while. After testing and reviewing the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT, I decided to buy the 9070 XT. Luckily, I was able to grab one at just north of the listed MSRP, saving a fortune compared to upgrading to a newer Nvidia GPU.

It feels like an upgrade rather than a side step

Vastly superior frame rates