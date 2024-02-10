Keeping a PC relevant is an ongoing battle. This type of tech moves incredibly quickly, and if you step away from the near-constant stream of news and hardware releases, you'll soon find yourself a generation or more behind the currently available hardware. And while a CPU can last a decade and a GPU about half that with proper care, increasing software demands might make you consider upgrading.

Working with a PC that's starting to show its age isn't necessarily a bad thing. If it can keep up with your workflow or favorite games, you don't need to chase the latest hardware. It's alright to keep using your PC as it is, but consider putting aside a bit of money here and there for a better future upgrade.

If your PC is lagging behind, it might be time to upgrade either the processor (CPU) or graphics card (GPU) depending on how you use the system. This guide is mainly aimed gaming PCs and workstations, as they rely on a standalone GPU alongside the CPU to handle more advanced tasks. Let's take a look at how to figure out whether it's the processor or graphics card that you should upgrade first in your aging PC.

What's the difference between CPU and GPU?

The basics of PC hardware

The CPU is your computer's most important part. It's the centerpiece of all other systems, and it has a hand in practically everything going on. Without a CPU, you don't have a computer. Without a CPU, the operating system would have nothing to run on, and the intricate systems would have nothing guiding them. A more powerful CPU means faster processing of commands, which means a faster overall PC across the board.

A GPU differs from a CPU in that it is a much more concentrated piece of hardware. Instead of worrying about everything going on in your PC, it focuses on processing and rendering visuals to be displayed on a screen. Without a GPU, there's no way to output video. A more powerful GPU means your PC is capable of higher-quality visuals — especially important when gaming — or of handling more demanding, focused workloads.

Many processors — especially those in even high-end laptops — come with integrated graphics that remove the need for a standalone (usually called discrete or dedicated) GPU. The CPU performs its main tasks, and the integrated graphics put it all onto a screen. But this guide focuses on desktop PCs, as the processor in a laptop cannot be upgraded except for in a couple of rare cases.

How to tell if it's your CPU or GPU causing problems

Pinpoint the hardware holding you back

In a perfect world where hardware prices are more reasonable, a PC upgrade would involve replacing both pieces of hardware at the same time (along with RAM, motherboard, etc.), creating a perfect match between the CPU and GPU. But that's not usually the case. Most people are looking to upgrade hardware piece by piece to spread out some of the fiscal damage, and that's where the CPU or GPU question really comes into play.

You can usually tell if your CPU is the one causing the hold-up just by using your PC regularly. If you notice that it's having problems smoothly running stuff like web browsers, office productivity apps, or virtual machines — before even getting into any gaming or specialized software — it makes more sense to upgrade the CPU first.

On the other hand, if your system performs fine until you get into a game with fancy graphics — especially as you scale up display resolution — it's likely time to upgrade your GPU. Frame drops and stuttering in games or slow rendering in specialized software are usually signs that your GPU can no longer keep up with your demands.

There is some nuance here, as games can either be CPU- or GPU-bound, meaning they primarily rely on one or the other for smooth performance. Sim and strategy games are notoriously hard on the CPU, as they can have hundreds of actions happening at the exact same time, while many first-person shooters with gorgeous graphics rely more on the GPU for a smooth, high-FPS experience. In the same vein, editing and rendering software can either rely more on the CPU or GPU.

Time to test for a bottleneck

A more foolproof way to figure out if it's your CPU or GPU that needs an upgrade first is by testing PC performance for a bottleneck. A bottleneck is just what it sounds like: one piece of hardware that's preventing the rest of your PC from reaching its true potential.

Many games have built-in tools to monitor CPU and GPU usage, allowing you an insight into where the weakness lies. And even if your favorite games don't have this feature — or you're experiencing slowdowns when performing other tasks — you can always check Task Manager's Performance tab for usage stats. Third-party programs like HWMonitor or MSI Afterburner are also very useful for this practice.

If your CPU is regularly at full usage while the GPU has extra headroom, you'll know the CPU is the problem. If you're playing a game or attempting to edit or render some video, you might see the same thing happen on the GPU side, with the CPU still having room to be further pushed. Take this information and use it to make an informed buying decision on either new CPU or GPU hardware. When planning for the future, a bottleneck calculator tool can tell you if your planned hardware will work well together.

What do you upgrade first?

Spending your money wisely

If you notice that your CPU and GPU are both struggling to keep up with your demands, it's time to figure out where you want improvements first. This will largely depend on how you use your PC.

If you don't usually go for games with high-end graphics, and you don't push your display's resolution, a new CPU is likely going to alleviate more frustration than a new GPU. As mentioned, if your PC is struggling to handle simple tasks on an everyday basis, a processor upgrade first only makes sense. The CPU is the main brain of the system, and a good foundation is necessary for all other operations.

The CPU is the main brain of the system, and a good foundation is necessary for all other operations.

On the other hand, if you're primarily a gamer who enjoys fancy visuals, or you're a designer with video rendering needs, it makes sense to upgrade to a new GPU first. Your CPU should be able to hold on awhile longer alongside the new GPU while saving up for a processor replacement. You can always check out ways to extend your CPU lifespan to eke out a few more months.

Our guide on how to build a PC can help suggest hardware for your upgrade. If you are buying a new CPU, you might also need to upgrade your PC's motherboard depending on how old it is. Our broad guide to the best motherboards can help.

Wrapping up

Upgrading your PC is a rewarding experience, but it can be difficult to figure out which parts need to go first. To put it briefly, decide first for what you're primarily using the PC, check to see if the dominant piece of hardware is struggling to keep up, then figure out a build to work towards.