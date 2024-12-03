Gaming PC upgrades are never-ending. Sometimes, you might find yourself hunting for a new GPU or SSD, while years later, you might upgrade your CPU and motherboard as part of a platform upgrade. However, many gamers keep ignoring a pretty huge part of their setup for years — the gaming monitor.

Your display converts all the power of your gaming PC into the visual goodness that you want from your PC. If it is stuck in the past, then it makes much more sense to upgrade your monitor instead of buying a new graphics card. A monitor upgrade will have a much greater impact on your gaming experience if your GPU is already capable enough.

5 A larger monitor enhances immersion

Fill in your FOV

Your monitor is in dire need of an upgrade if it is 22 inches or smaller in size. Back in the day, 22-inch LED monitors were game-changers for those moving from 15-inch CRT monitors, but they are woefully obsolete by today's standards. Considering 24-inch or 27-inch gaming monitors aren't expensive anymore, you owe yourself an upgrade before buying a new graphics card.

A large screen monitor not only allows you to experience your games the way they are meant to be played, but also brings quality-of-life improvements to your gaming. You can see UI elements better separated, and a greater field of view (FOV) helps you see more of the surrounding action, especially in fast-paced titles and sports games. The extra screen real estate enhances usability in other areas, such as productivity and day-to-day use.

Immersion is a huge deal for gaming, so anything that enables you to feel more connected to the game is an optimal upgrade. Whether you move to a 27-inch or 32-inch flat panel, or an ultrawide monitor, the impact it will have on your everyday gaming will be much greater than that of a new GPU, especially if you already have a decently powerful gaming PC.

4 Higher resolutions provide a crisper image

Make the graphics delectable