Upgrading a PC, especially a gaming rig, has become harder than ever. Prices are at an all-time high, value-for-money is nearly impossible to find, and availability is suffering due to supply constraints. In these troubled times, if you're considering an upgrade, you might be looking at multiple options. Assuming you already have an SSD and enough RAM on your PC, the list will be small — a new CPU or graphics card.

Either of those components can be more important than the other, depending on the kind of user you are. However, I'm willing to bet that most of the people reading this will benefit much more from a new graphics card than a new processor. Besides, upgrading the GPU is simpler and should be the component that you try to get hold of first, considering the less-than-ideal market conditions.

5 It has the biggest impact on gaming performance

Keeping priorities straight