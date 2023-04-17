Some of the best laptops available today feature a dedicated (sometimes called discrete) graphics card (GPU) that can deliver much more performance compared to integrated processor (CPU) graphics. You'll find a GPU in the majority of high-end gaming laptops, as well as most that are used for development and design work; the extra performance unlocks the ability to use intensive apps and games, and you can do it all while remaining mobile.

Though a desktop is relatively easy to upgrade, a laptop's portability comes at the cost of DIY access. You can often upgrade the RAM and storage in a laptop, but upgrading the processor or graphics card isn't such an easy process. Here's what you need to know about upgrading the graphics card in a laptop, as well as some workaround solutions for the problem.

Can you upgrade your laptop's graphics card?

Source: NVIDIA

Upgrading a laptop's internal GPU — like Intel's integrated Iris Xe that comes bundled with modern chips — is a non-starter. Integrated GPUs are, well, integrated into the motherboard along with the processor. And since you can't upgrade a laptop's processor without completely swapping out the motherboard, the integrated GPU is along for the ride.

Unfortunately, a discrete GPU that has its own VRAM and power profile is still not going to be upgradeable in almost all laptops. Even discrete GPUs come soldered to the board and are designed with a proprietary cooling system that's built to work with the specific board layout. Have you ever removed the bottom panel of a gaming laptop? What looks like a jumble of wires, ribbons, and heat pipes has actually been carefully arranged to properly fit all the hardware. These laptops aren't designed with upgrades in mind, and in most cases the easiest way to upgrade your laptop's GPU is to buy an entirely new laptop.

Are there any laptops with an upgradeable GPU?

I did say "in almost all laptops" when talking about upgrading GPUs. Dell made a go of it in 2019 with the Alienware Area-51m, a massive gaming laptop with upgradeable graphics. This experiment lasted just one year before Dell unveiled the Alienware Area-51m R2, a refreshed model without any upgradeable parts. The failure resulted in legal action against Dell, and it seemed like the upgradeable gaming laptop dream was over.

However, there is still hope in the form of the Framework Laptop. Framework has been making a name for itself by offering up modular 13-inch laptops and Chromebooks with many upgradeable parts. It was announced March 2023 that Framework is expanding its lineup to include a 16-inch model targeted at gamers. It will come with the usual modules for ports, processor, memory, battery, and more, but it will also come with modular GPUs. It's also looking like it will have up upgradeable keyboard and touchpad.

The Framework Laptop 16 isn't expected to launch until late 2023. Until then, your only real option for adding more graphics power to your laptop is through an external GPU.

What about an external GPU (eGPU)?

External GPUs are a modern (but expensive) workaround to the laptop graphics issue. Say you bought a laptop with a killer CPU but a wimpy or non-existent discrete GPU. There's no room (or method) inside the laptop for a GPU upgrade, but you don't want to let the rest of the laptop go to waste.

An external GPU enclosure is built to hold a standalone desktop graphics card — even the best graphics cards — and most connect to your laptop with Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4. Some, however, have a proprietary connection to be used with only one brand of laptop, as is the case with the ASUS ROG XG Mobile Unit.

The downside to an eGPU is that it hampers a laptop's mobility. It's more difficult to carry a laptop and an eGPU with you, and you'll most often be leaving the enclosure at home. Still, it's a handy way to have access to high-performance hardware, reserving lighter games or tasks that can run on the laptop's internal hardware for when you're on the go. This applies primarily to gaming laptops, but it can also come in handy if you're switching fields and don't want to shell out for one of the best programming laptops or one of the best creators laptops.

The eGPU market is growing, and there are a lot of different enclosure options out there with different cooling systems, designs, and added features (like a laptop stand). We've collected all of the best external GPU enclosures in one spot to make buying as easy as possible.