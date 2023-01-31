The Mac Mini (2023) supports up to 32GB of RAM and an 8TB SSD. Can you upgrade the RAM and storage if you've bought a lower-end model, though?

A fresh Mac Mini has launched, offering macOS Ventura and the Apple M2 and M2 Pro chips. Considering its low starting price of just $599, it's one of the best Macs currently available. Despite its affordable price tag, this computer comes packed with recent technologies. And the more you pay, the mightier it gets. When maxed-out, the Mac Mini (2023) supports up to 32GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD. This begs the question: If I buy a lower end Mac Mini, can I upgrade the RAM and storage later on? The direct answer is no, unfortunately.

Apple explicitly states that the SSD and RAM aren't user-accessible. That's why the company advises undecided customers to pick a more capable model when initially making the purchase, if they plan on upgrading later on. After you buy this computer, you will no longer be able to upgrade its RAM or storage, not even through Apple itself.

If you've already bought a Mac Mini (2023) and need extra SSD storage, you can depend on external storage devices as a workaround. While it's not ideal, it still is a valid solution. Another potential route is cloud storage services. Though, these won't be of much use if you need all of your files to be available locally at all times.

If you simply can't tolerate the memory limitations on your Mac Mini (2023) anymore, then you would have to sell it as a used unit and buy a new model with more memory built in. Though, through this workaround, you will likely lose a lot of money due to the used unit's lower price.