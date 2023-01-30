The MacBook Pro (2023) is one of the most powerful laptops to date. Can you upgrade the RAM and storage on it, though? Let's unpack!

The Apple MacBook Pro (2023) has launched, packing macOS Ventura and the M2 Pro/Max chips. For the first time on an Apple laptop, it supports up to 96GB of RAM and 8TB of storage, making it one of the best Macs currently available on the market. Though, this begs the question: If I buy an entry-level MacBook Pro (2023), can I upgrade the RAM and/or storage later on? The short answer is, unfortunately, no.

Apple Silicon Macs depend on a unified memory instead of traditional RAM sticks. So since the MacBook Pro (2023) uses Apple Silicon processors, the RAM is actually part of the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. This allows apps to quickly exchange data between the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. So while this could boost performance and efficiency, it also means RAM upgrades aren't user-accessible.

Similarly, the SSD storage on the MacBook Pro (2023) isn't user-accessible or replaceable. Apple explicitly mentions that users can't upgrade the RAM and SSD after the purchase is done. So if you believe you could be needing more of either memory type in the future, you have to opt for a higher-end configuration at the time of purchase. Otherwise, you're stuck with the lower-end model you get.

If you've already purchased the MacBook Pro (2023) and really need some extra SSD, you can depend on external storage devices as an inconvenient workaround. Alternatively, you could sell your used unit and buy a brand-new MacBook Pro with boosted internals. Though you will most likely lose a lot of money in the process.