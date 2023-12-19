The ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) saw a fairly significant upgrade over the fourth-generation model, notably bringing Dolby Atmos and Voice support, taller 16:10 display aspect ratio, larger touchpad, and an extra USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) port. It's one of the best business laptops if you're shopping on a tight budget.

One aspect that didn't change from the last generation is the laptop's upgradeability. Like the fourth-gen models, the ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) has an accessible SODIMM slot and two accessible M.2 slots for memory and storage upgrades after purchase. With many of the best Lenovo laptops ditching DIY upgradeability, it's nice to see this ThinkPad holding strong.

Lenovo designed the laptop to have one memory module — either 8GB or 16GB — soldered to the motherboard with another slot free for up to 32GB of extra RAM. That makes up to 48GB of dual-channel RAM in total, which should be more than enough for most E14 users. In the same vein, the laptop has two accessible M.2 slots that can each handle an M.2 2242 drive (smaller than the full 2280 drives).

This detailed guide aims to walk you through the RAM and SSD upgrade process, starting with memory.

How to upgrade RAM in the ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5)

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) for 2023

Upgrading the RAM in your ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) requires, at minimum, a Phillips-head screwdriver, pry tool (something like a guitar pick can work, just be sure it's soft enough to not damage the chassis), and a new module of SODIMM RAM.

The screwdriver and pry tool can be sourced from something like the iFixit Essential toolkit. It runs about $30, and you'll be able to use it for practically any other electronic work. Anyone concerned about static electricity might also want to pick up an anti-static wristband.

As for the RAM, the ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) comes with DDR4-3200MHz soldered, and you get the same if you get a model with a SODIMM slot. With that in mind, I recommend some affordable and dependable RAM from Crucial as an upgrade. An 8GB stick costs about $20, 16GB about $43, and 32GB for about $73.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) RAM upgrade steps

Now that you have the SODIMM RAM module and the necessary tools, you can prepare your laptop for the upgrade. Although we aren't messing with the storage (yet), it's always recommended that you back up your data. Whether it's through an external SSD or a cloud service like OneDrive, having your important files stored in a secondary location is always a good idea. Our guide on how to back up your Windows PC has some great options.

Once you're satisfied that the data is safe, power off your laptop and remove any cables from the ports (including the power cable).

1. Unscrew the 7 fasteners on the bottom panel using a Phillips-head screwdriver. The screws are captive and will remain on the bottom panel once it's removed.

2. Pry up the bottom panel using a pry tool. Start at one corner and work your way around.

3. Pry up the aluminum shroud covering the SODIMM RAM module. If your model doesn't have a RAM module in the SODIMM slot, skip to step 6.

4. Push the two metal arms out and away from the RAM module to free it for removal.

5. Pull the RAM module out of the SODIMM slot at about a 25-degree angle. Do not lift straight up, or you may damage the slot.

6. Slide the new RAM module into the slot at about a 25-degree angle.

7. Press down on the RAM module to lock it in place. The metal arms will slide into place on their own.

8. Replace the aluminum shroud. Be sure to properly line up the teeth with the edges.

9. Replace the bottom panel and press down to clip it back in place. Start at one corner and work your way around.

10. Screw in the 7 fasteners to finish the job.

You can now power on the laptop. Windows should show that you now have a total amount of RAM equal to the soldered and SODIMM modules.

How to upgrade the SSD in the ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5)

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) for 2023

The ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) has two internal M.2 slots set aside for storage, and each slot can hold up to an M.2 2242 (measuring 22mm x 42mm) drive. That's smaller than the standard 2280 (measuring 22mm x 80mm) SSD we usually see in laptops, though it doesn't seem to hamper the drive much. I tested the SSD performance in my ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) review, discovering 5,088MB/s read and 3,987MB/s write speeds. Not bad for a budget business laptop. One caveat to note is that only one M.2 slot runs the PCIe 4.0 standard. The other is still on PCIe 3.0.

Lenovo fills the M.2 PCIe 4.0 slot from the factory, leaving the PCIe 3.0 slot free for your upgrade. Of course, you can always swap out the PCIe 4.0 drive as well as long as you're OK with either reinstalling Windows or cloning the SSD.

As with the RAM upgrade, you'll likely want to pick up a small electronics toolkit for the screwdriver and pry tool. An anti-static wristband is also recommended if you're working in a dry environment with a lot of static, but it's not absolutely necessary. The main piece of hardware required here is a new M.2 2242 SSD. If you're simply adding storage to the ThinkPad E14, you can buy a PCIe 3.0 drive to go in the secondary slot. A PCIe 4.0 drive would also work thanks to backwards compatibility with PCIe 3.0, but the extra money spent on the newer standard won't get you any faster transfer speeds.

If you're replacing the main PCIe 4.0 drive that shipped with the laptop, you instead have a few options that I cover in the next section. Looking at the hardware needed for an upgrade, VisionTek's DLX4 is a PCIe 4.0 drive with Opal 2.0 encryption. It's available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. As for a PCIe 3.0 drive for the secondary slot, I recommend Sabrent's Rocket Nano M.2 2242 SSD available in 512GB and 1TB capacities. These are both some of the best SSDs for the Lenovo Legion Go, but they are also perfect for laptops.

How to back up and prepare your data

There are a few options related to backing up and preparing your ThinkPad E14's data before the storage upgrade. As a baseline, I always recommend backing up your data before any DIY upgrades, whether that involves a quality external SSD or a cloud service. If you're simply adding an extra drive to the ThinkPad's M.2 PCIe 3.0 slot, back up your main SSD's important data and proceed with the steps below.

If you're replacing the main drive in the PCIe 4.0 slot, you have a couple of options. You can reinstall Windows on the new drive, then move your important files back onto the system's fresh SSD from an external drive or a cloud service. Our guide on how to install Windows 11 on a new PC can get you through this process. Note that there are some steps required before the physical SSD upgrade, so be sure to read the separate guide before proceeding here.

If you'd like to keep everything the same as it was before the SSD swap, cloning is your best option. You can either install the fresh SSD in the empty secondary slot and perform the cloning there, or you can buy an external SSD enclosure. You place the new SSD in the enclosure, hook it up to the laptop via USB-C, and clone the old drive onto the new drive. This includes all settings and profiles and data; your laptop should look the same as it was before the upgrade, albeit with more storage. We have a guide on how to clone your SSD that will walk you through the required steps.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) SSD upgrade steps

Now that you have the required hardware and have either backed up or cloned data, you can get into the actual steps required to upgrade the ThinkPad E14's storage. Be sure to power off your laptop and disconnect any cables before proceeding. Clear out a well-lit workspace and prepare a small receptacle to hold the smaller parts that you remove.

1. Unscrew the 7 fasteners on the bottom panel using a Phillips-head screwdriver. The screws are captive and will remain on the bottom panel.

2. Pry up the bottom panel using a pry tool. Start at one corner and work your way around.

3. Unscrew the fastener holding the M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD in place. If you are simply adding an extra SSD to the secondary slot, unscrew the fastener next to the empty M.2 slot and skip to step 5.

4. Pull the old SSD away from the M.2 slot at about a 10-degree angle. Do not lift straight up to prevent damage to the M.2 slot.

5. Insert the new SSD into the M.2 slot at about a 10-degree angle.

6. Screw in the fastener at the end of the drive to hold it in place. It should be firm but not overtight.

7. Replace the bottom panel and apply pressure around the edges to snap it back into place.

8. Replace the 7 fasteners to complete the upgrade.

You can now power on your ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5). Those who chose to go with a fresh Windows 11 install can proceed with the process now. If you simply added a secondary SSD and don't see it recognized by the system, follow our guide on how to initialize an SSD in Windows. And if you cloned and replaced the primary drive, the laptop should boot as normal without any changes beyond the extra storage capacity.

I love the ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) as a budget business workhorse, but there are plenty of other great laptops on the market. Check out our picks for the best upgradeable laptops for some added variety.