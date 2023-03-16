Acer's Swift 14 was introduced at CES 2023 as a successor to the Acer Swift 5, to which it can still be compared despite the naming change. Considering the Swift 5 was our top pick for best Acer laptop, this new Swift 14 with improved performance from 13th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs and higher-res QHD webcam should make a strong argument for holding the title. It's expected to launch March 2023 starting at about $1,400.

The Swift 14 is available with Intel Core i5-13500H or Core i7-13700H CPU, as well as a number of memory and storage options that should suit many people. But what about those who want to save money at checkout and upgrade after buying some discounted memory or storage? Or those who want to keep the laptop relevant longer into the future? Let's see what Acer offers in terms of RAM and SSD upgrades for its Swift 14.

Can you upgrade the RAM in the Acer Swift 14 (2023)?

Acer's documentation for the Swift 14 mentions that its RAM is soldered to the motherboard in all models. That means there's no opportunity for future upgrades, something that's unfortunately becoming more common with even the best laptops. Due to the soldered nature of the memory, you'll want to be sure you get exactly how much RAM you need for projects now and to come (should you want to keep this laptop for the foreseeable future).

The Swift 14 is available with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, so at least you have a few options to play around with. Going with 8GB of RAM will save you the most money, but you might have some issues with heavy multitasking or memory-hungry tasks like photo editing.

Bumping it up to 16GB of RAM is the sweet spot for many PC users but will cost more money; I'd suggest starting here if you pick up the Core i7 CPU. And if you'd really like to prepare for the future, want to connect a discrete GPU, or just want to be sure that you can tackle heavier tasks without waiting around, 32GB is as much as Acer offers.

Can you upgrade the storage in the Acer Swift 14 (2023)?

Acer has confirmed that you can perform DIY upgrades on the storage in the Acer Swift 14. There is one M.2 slot inside the laptop, which is accessible after removing the bottom panel. Because there's just one M.2 slot, swapping out the factory SSD and retaining all of your data and settings should require an external SSD enclosure and some cloning software. On the other hand, those who aren't particularly concerned about their onboard data and settings — like those who use cloud storage or a quality external SSD for important files — could just swap the SSDs and install a fresh version of Windows.

Acer notes that the standard SSDs it includes in the Swift 14 are high-performance NVMe drives using the PCIe 4.0 standard, but until we've tested it ourselves we won't know exact performance details. Many people should nevertheless be satisfied with the stock storage speeds, though having just 512GB and 1TB capacity options may cramp some workflows. Having the ability to add storage will keep your laptop running longer into the future.

There's also the matter of cost. Laptop manufacturers pad the price of storage, and the upgrade from 512GB to 1TB through Acer will likely be much more expensive than if you were shopping for storage on its own. Thanks to the accessible M.2 slot inside the Swift 14, you can buy the minimum capacity at checkout to save money and upgrade later when you find a good deal on a great SSD.