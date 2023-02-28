HP unveiled its new Dragonfly Pro series of laptops at CES 2023, with both Windows and Chromebook versions expected to launch Spring 2023. These new devices are expected to make a run at the overall best HP laptops, and their set of professional features should also put them in the running for best business laptops. One important feature that many professionals keep in mind when buying a new laptop is upgradeability. Not being able to add or upgrade memory or storage can seriously diminish a laptop's lifespan, and, in most cases, it also means you're going to pay more to add the hardware straight from the factory. Let's take a look at what HP offers in terms of RAM and storage upgrades for its new Dragonfly Pro laptops.

Can you upgrade the RAM in the HP Dragonfly Pro?

Unfortunately, the memory (RAM) is soldered to the HP Dragonfly Pro's motherboard and cannot be upgraded or replaced. This applies to both the Windows and Chromebook versions of the laptop. Because these laptops lack RAM upgradeability, you'll want to be sure you buy enough RAM for now and for any future tasks that might require more power.

The Dragonfly Pro with Windows 11 comes with either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5-6400MHz RAM. You get some perks with DDR5 compared to the older DDR4, including more bandwidth and better efficiency, and it matches nicely with the modern AMD Ryzen 7000 7 7736U CPU.

So, do you go with 16GB or 32GB? Having 16GB of RAM in a business-focused laptop will likely be enough for most people, and it's considered the "sweet spot" by many when it comes to PC memory. If you'd like to prepare better for the future or can foresee some heavier tasks coming your way — including photo or video editing — going with 32GB will help keep everything running smoothly. Of course, buying the larger capacity will cost more, and your individual budget might get in the way.

As for the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, HP offers 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. That's more than enough memory for the majority of ChromeOS apps, and you should have a very smooth experience. Keep in mind that many of even the best Chromebooks are still on 8GB (or even 4GB!) of RAM, so this is a major step up.

Can you upgrade the storage in the HP Dragonfly Pro?

Like the Dragonfly Pro's RAM, storage is permanently installed and cannot be upgraded after purchase. Having permanent storage is rarer than permanent memory, especially in business laptops, and not being able to swap out an M.2 PCIe NVMe drive will undoubtedly irk some potential buyers.

The good news, at least, is that HP offers both 512GB and 1TB capacities for its Windows version of the Dragonfly Pro. Again, we don't yet know how much the upgrade from 512GB to 1TB will cost, but it will prove to be a worthwhile upgrade for those working with large file sizes. Data adds up quickly these days, and the 512GB SSD option might not seem as large after just a few months of use. Having the larger 1TB capacity will keep you going longer without having to resort to external or cloud storage solution.

HP's Dragonfly Pro Chromebook has only a 256GB SSD option, but this should be less of an issue. Chromebooks rely on the cloud for operation and storage, and you'll reasonably have less data vying for local space.

If you don't mind offloading some data once in awhile for safekeeping, you can always check out our picks for the best portable SSDs. They will work with the Windows and Chrome versions of the Dragonfly Pro and are a relatively inexpensive way to free up space or back up important files.

HP Dragonfly Pro HP's Dragonfly Pro is available with either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Neither can be upgraded after purchase, so be sure to get what you need at checkout. The laptop is expected to launch Spring 2023. See at HP