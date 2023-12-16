The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4), refreshed for 2023, is one of Lenovo's flagship business laptops from the legendary T series. It's a sibling to the standard T14, with a lighter and thinner build, larger battery capacity, and optional 5G connectivity. It's a great laptop for those who want to remain as mobile as possible while still enjoying robust security and long-lasting durability.

Performance is also very good. In my ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) review, I noted that it "rivals and often bests the performance of more expensive X1-series ThinkPads."

Part of the magic comes from Intel's 13th-gen Core CPUs, joined by LPDDR5x-4800 RAM and M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. And with a battery that I tested to run for about eight hours on a charge, you have a killer business laptop in the 14-inch range.

My guide on how to upgrade the SSD in the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) can walk you through the process of adding additional or faster storage, but unfortunately Lenovo didn't design the T14s (Gen 4) to have upgradeable RAM.

Can you upgrade RAM in the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) for 2023 has soldered RAM that cannot be upgraded after purchase. This is no doubt a byproduct of the slimmer design, since some T14 (Gen 4) models with DDR4 RAM have an extra SODIMM slot for DIY upgrades. Standard T14 models with LPDDR5x RAM are not upgradeable.

The T14s (Gen 4) comes exclusively with LPDDR5x-4800MHZ RAM in a dual-channel setup. You can configure with 16GB or 32GB from the factory, which should be enough for most people. The ThinkPad T14s isn't really expected to handle specialized work, and anything beyond 32GB is likely overkill for the CPU. As an aside, Lenovo states in its reference documentation that the RAM is actually LPDDR5x-6400MHz but is capped at 4,800MHz due to system limitations.

If you are working in a field where more than 32GB of RAM is required for daily operations, the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) won't be a great choice for your next laptop.

Choosing the right upgradeable laptop

Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) should still be considered one of the best Lenovo laptops available even if its RAM cannot be upgraded after purchase. The perks, including quality top-firing speakers, strong performance and decent battery life, an outstanding keyboard, and 5MP camera, definitely outweigh the drawbacks. Having the option to choose between 16GB and 32GB of RAM will keep most people happy, but upgradeability is still top of the list for many people.

If your next laptop isn't perfect without upgradeable storage and memory, our collection of the best upgradeable laptops should have something you'll like. There are other Lenovo laptops on the list, but Dell, HP, Microsoft, Acer, and Framework also make appearances. And those who want to stick with a 14-inch ThinkPad can check out the standard T14 with DDR4 RAM, featuring one SODIMM slot for upgrades. Looking at even cheaper models, the ThinkPad L14 (Gen 4) has upgradeable RAM at the cost of some high-end features available in the T14s.