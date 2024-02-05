Lenovo's second-gen ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 are high-end business laptops that take a step away from what is largely considered the standard ThinkPad design. These laptops notably have haptic touchpads with seamless integration of the TrackPoint buttons, new TrackPoint quick menu, standout camera array, and color options beyond the usual black finish. They're in the running when it comes to the best ThinkPads out there, and it's great to see the two sizes available to better suit your needs.

The move from the first generation to the second didn't really come with any major physical changes, with Lenovo instead focusing on a performance bump in the form of AMD's Zen 4 HS-series chips. In my ThinkPad Z16 (Gen 2) review, I noted that it's a "[...] feature-laden laptop that should cater to professionals with more demanding workloads, and the 16-inch display is great for multitasking."

Those who already purchased or are considering purchasing a second-gen ThinkPad Z13 or Z16 to test out the more futuristic waters might be wondering about DIY upgrades to keep the laptop relevant longer into the future.

Can you upgrade RAM in the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 (Gen 2)?

The internal layout of the second-gen Z-series laptops remains essentially unchanged compared to the first generation. That means, unfortunately, that the laptop's memory cannot be upgraded. RAM comes soldered to the system board, and it's as permanent a piece of hardware as the CPU.

Lenovo offers the same RAM setup across the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16. From the factory, these laptops are configurable with 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of LPDDR5x-6400MHz RAM in a dual-channel setup. Do note that the RAM is actually LPDDR5x-7500MHz, but runs at 6,400MHz due to limitations on the platform.

That should be enough for most people when compared to the available performance from other components. If you need more than 64GB of RAM for your workload, you might want to consider a powerful workstation laptop.

The good news is that the SSD in the Z13 and Z16 can be upgraded after purchase. The M.2 slot that holds the 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD is accessible once you remove the bottom panel, allowing you to add more or faster storage as needed.

Finding the perfect upgradeable laptop

Modern laptop design is all about being as thin and light as possible without removing too many features. Unfortunately, a casualty of the cult of thin is usually upgradeable internal hardware. Many of the best Lenovo laptops have gone this way, as have many of the best laptops across all major manufacturers. That doesn't mean there aren't some exceptions.

Framework is leading the way with its 13- and 16-inch laptops. The smaller model has been on the market for awhile, and it's a great option for anyone who wants to be able to replace major components at will. The new Framework Laptop 16 even has a replaceable graphics card.

Beyond Framework, the best you can hope for is both upgradeable RAM and SSD. Our collection of the best upgradeable laptops has many more options to check out.

