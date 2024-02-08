Lenovo is making some great gaming laptops in its Legion stable, and there are PCs with a wide range of hardware and features to help you get what you want. One of my favorites released in 2023 is the 14.5-inch Legion Slim 5. Now in its eighth generation, it's been refined to deliver a portable but powerful gaming experience with a gorgeous 2.8K OLED display, ample AMD power, and more great features. In my Legion Slim 5 14 (2023) review, I called it "the 14-inch gaming laptop to beat."

As high-end laptops get thinner and more compact, the chance that hardware inside — like memory (RAM) and solid-state drive (SSD) — remains upgraeable goes down. And while the RAM in the Legion Slim 5 14 is soldered to the mainboard for no chance of DIY work, the laptop has two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots for future SSD upgrades. Lenovo offers 512GB and 1TB SSDs in configured models, but for gaming those capacities can quickly fill up.

In this guide, I'll show you how to add a new SSD or upgrade the existing SSD in your Legion Slim 5 14 (2023).

What you'll need

To upgrade the storage in your Legion Slim 5 14 (2023), you'll need at minimum a new M.2 2280 SSD as well as a toolkit with Phillips-head screwdriver and plastic pry tool. In laptops where there's just one internal M.2 slot, I usually recommend picking up an external SSD enclosure for cloning. That's not necessary here, as the laptop has two native M.2 slots inside. You can install the secondary drive, clone over your data from the factory SSD, and then swap the new drive into the primary M.2 slot.

There are a lot of great M.2 SSDs on the market, but the Samsung 990 Pro is what I'm recommending here. It's a PCIe 4.0 drive available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, and it's capable of read speeds up to 7,450MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900MB/s. That matches up nicely with the factory SSD, which I saw hit 7,163MB/s read and 6,445MB/s write speeds when testing for the review.

The Samsung 990 Evo is a solid alternative to the 990 Pro, though it won't hit the same maximum speeds. And while the 990 Pro has the potential to create more heat, you're likely only going to experience thermal issues if you're constantly moving large chunks of data back and forth. For gaming duties, it should work very well.

To get the laptop apart, something like the iFixit Essential repair toolkit will have everything you need. It costs about $30, and it will come in handy anytime you need to tinker with electronics. Static can be a concern when working on a laptop, especially if you live in a dry climate. If you're worried about frying your internals with static electricity, an anti-static wristband can be purchased on the cheap.

How to back up and prepare your data

Keep everything where it should be

The Legion Slim 5 14 (2023) has two internal M.2 slots. This gives you the potential to make the upgrade as easy as possible. As long as you don't mind keeping the primary drive from the factory in place, you can simply add the new SSD to the secondary M.2 slot inside. This will give you two drives to work with, using one for Windows and core apps and the other for large games.

If you've just received the Legion Slim 5 14 and want to swap out the primary SSD before adding anything to the internal storage, I recommend swapping out the SSDs and doing a fresh install of Windows 11. This can even work if you have been using the factory SSD for awhile; just move your important files to a reliable external SSD, swap the drives, reinstall Windows, and move your data back to the system. We have a guide on how to install Windows 11 on a new PC to walk you through the process.

Note that there are some steps you need to take before starting, so be sure to read through the guide before beginning anything else.

Close

Because there are two M.2 slots inside, you do have the opportunity to clone the factory SSD over to the new SSD without the need for any extra hardware. This is a bit more involved and will require extra software, but it's a great way to have everything on the new drive just as it was on the old drive. Once the cloning is complete, you can put the new SSD into the primary M.2 slot, wipe the old factory SSD, and use it elsewhere (even in the secondary M.2 slot as extra storage space). We have a guide on how to clone hard drives if you'd like to go this route. Be sure to read through it before making a final decision.

One final note. Even if you are just adding a secondary SSD to the laptop, I recommend backing up any important data. You never know what might go wrong, and having your important files saved in a cloud or external SSD will save you from a potential disaster.

How to upgrade the SSD in your Legion Slim 5 14 (2023)

You've decided on what you're doing with your data, and you have all the required hardware in hand. It's time to move through the actual process of upgrading your laptop's SSD. Before you begin, be sure to power off your laptop, unplug any cables or dongles from ports, and prepare a well-lit workspace. Screws in the Legion Slim 5's bottom panel are not captive, so be sure to keep a small receptacle nearby to hold the screws while you work.

If you're just adding a second drive to the empty M.2 slot inside the laptop, skip steps four and five below. You can simply unscrew the fastener at the end of the empty secondary slot, slide the new drive in, and fasten it down. The image above shows the internal layout of the laptop to help you find the right slot.

If you chose to clone the factory SSD to the new SSD using the laptop's internal M.2 slots, you should also skip step five, get both SSDs installed in the laptop, and then go ahead with the cloning process. When it's finished, just remove the old drive as you don't want two boot drives in your system.

1. Unscrew the 10 fasteners on the bottom panel using a Phillips-head screwdriver. Note that the screws toward the back of the laptop are longer than those toward the front.

2. Pry the bottom panel away from the rest of the laptop using a plasticpry tool. I had success starting in the back corner before working my way around to the front.

3. Pull the bottom panel completely away from the rest of the laptop.

4. Unscrew the single fastener holding the M.2 SSD in place. If you're simply adding a new SSD to the secondary slot, skip to step 6.

5. Remove the factory SSD by pulling it out of the M.2 slot at about a 20-degree angle. Do not lift straight up to prevent damage to the M.2 slot.

6. Slide the new SSD into the empty M.2 slot at about a 20-degree angle. The end is keyed and should only fit one way into the slot.

7. Screw in the single fastener at the end of the SSD to hold it in place.

8. Replace the bottom panel by lining up the small edge brackets and applying even pressure across the surface.

9. Screw in the 10 fasteners on the bottom panel.

You're now free to power on your Legion Slim 5 14. Those who simply added a second drive to the empty M.2 slot might not immediately see it when the system boots. In that case, check out our guide on how to initialize the SSD in Windows. Those who decided to perform a fresh Windows 11 install can now also finish the job as outlined above. And if you cloned your drive, your system should look the exact same as it did before the process, albeit with more or faster storage.

I loved the Legion Slim 5 14, but it's certainly not the only high-end Lenovo laptop available with upgradeable hardware.