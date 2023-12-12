Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s is in its fourth generation for 2023, and it remains a top business laptop for mobile productivity. In my ThinkPad T14s (2023) review, I noted that it's "ideal for those who need a workhorse business laptop that's easier to carry on flights or back and forth between the home and office." Although the RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded after purchase, ​​​​​​its M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD is accessible for DIY upgrades.

Lenovo offers 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities from the factory. However, those who want to save some money at checkout can perform an SSD upgrade later for much less money. All that's required are a few tools and a bit of your time. In this guide we'll show you exactly what you need for the upgrade, and we'll walk you through the steps one-by-one to ensure you see a successful upgrade.

What you'll need

Upgrading the SSD in your ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) requires, at minimum, a replacement SSD and a toolkit with the appropriate screwdriver and pry tool. In the case of the T14s (Gen 4), which has just one M.2 slot, you might also want to add an external SSD enclosure to make cloning the drive as easy as possible. More on cloning in the next section.

When it comes to the best M.2 SSDs on the market right now, Samsung has some great hardware. The Samsung 990 Pro that we reviewed is tough to beat when it comes to performance and reliability, and you can get a 1TB capacity for about $140 when not on sale (it's often down to $100 or so). It's a "one-sided" drive with NAND chips contained on one side, allowing it to fit comfortably in the ThinkPad T14s. This applies even to the 4TB capacity.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

In order to pull the ThinkPad T14s apart, you'll also need a small Phillips-head screwdriver and a pry tool to loosen the bottom panel. These tools (and more) are available in the iFixit Essential repair toolkit for about $30. It's a very popular and well-rated option, and you'll be able to use the tools for other electronic repairs and upgrades after the SSD is in place.

If you're concerned about static electricity frying a component during the upgrade — something that's more common in dry climates — you can always add an anti-static wristband. It's not a requirement, but at about $8 it's a nice little assurance to have lying around.

How to back up and prepare your data

Cloning and Windows installation

The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) has one M.2 slot for storage. That means you have a couple of options when it comes time to upgrade. If you haven't already been using your laptop for long, you might just want to back up your important files and data on a portable SSD or cloud storage like OneDrive.

If you go the route of backing up data, you can simply reinstall Windows 11 and move your important files back onto the PC after you've swapped out the drives. Our guide on how to install Windows 11 on a new PC can walk you through the process. Note: There are some steps required before the upgrade, so be sure to read through the separate guide before getting started.

If you've been using the ThinkPad T14s for awhile and you'd like to add more storage without really changing anything else, you'll want to check out SSD cloning. That's where the external SSD enclosure listed above comes into play. You put the new SSD into the enclosure, plug it into the laptop, and let specialized software do its work. Everything on the old drive — including software and drivers — gets cloned over to the new drive. You can put the new SSD into the laptop, and it'll be just like it was before (except with more storage space). We have a guide on how to clone your SSD that will walk you through the required steps.

How to upgrade the SSD in your ThinkPad T14s (2023)

Now that your data is either backed up or cloned to the new drive, it's time to get into the actual SSD upgrade process. Before beginning, power off our laptop, unplug any cables or dongles, and clear out a well-lit area to work. The external screws are captive so you shouldn't need to worry about keeping them safe during the upgrade.

1. Unscrew the 5 fasteners on the bottom panel using a Phillips-head screwdriver.

2. Pry up the bottom panel using a pry tool. Start at the back near the hinges and work your way carefully around the edge.

3. Unscrew the single fastener holding the SSD and cover in place using a Phillips-head screwdriver. This screw is not captive: keep it safe!

4. Remove the copper SSD cover by pulling it out at about a 45-degree angle. Do not lift straight up or you may damage the M.2 slot.

5. Remove the old SSD by pulling it out of the M.2 slot at about a 20-degree angle. Do not lift straight up or you may damage the M.2 slot.

6. Slide the new SSD into the same M.2 slot at about the same angle. It is keyed to fit one way only and will rest firmly in the slot.

7. Replace the copper SSD cover.

8. Screw in the fastener to hold the SSD and SSD cover in place.

9. Replace the bottom panel by applying pressure until it clips into place. Be sure to slot the teeth in along the front before applying pressure around the back near the hinges.

10. Screw in the 5 fasteners on the bottom panel.

You can now power on your ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4). If you decided to go the route of a fresh Windows 11 install, it's now time to finish the job. Once installed, you can transfer your data back to the PC. If you went the way of cloning the drive, the laptop should power on and look the same as before the upgrade, albeit with more storage.

The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) is a great laptop, but it's certainly not the only option out there with upgradeable hardware. Check out our roundups of the best Lenovo laptops and overall best laptops for more great PCs.