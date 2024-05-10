Key Takeaways I had a great run with the iPad 9; it fulfilled its intended use but failed as a productivity device.

The M2 iPad Air fixes most of the issues with previous-gen models at the same price.

It might finally become my work device on the go.

I still remember when it was time for me to choose an iPad around three years ago — all I needed was a smooth, intuitive tablet to read comics and occasionally browse the web and view photos. I didn't have any wild hopes of buying a laptop replacement, so my needs were fairly basic. Naturally, I ended up choosing the most affordable (and frankly great value) iPad 9th generation.

While it has served me well over the past few years, it feels severely outdated. As it turns out, Apple just announced its new and improved iPads, including two new models of the iPad Air. I had skipped two previous iPad Air iterations — the M1 and A14 Bionic models — but this one might finally tempt me to leave my trusty ol' (and now discontinued) iPad 9 behind.

What I love and hate about my iPad 9th gen

Gets the job done, but an upgrade is overdue

The iPad 9 was famously Apple's best iPad for students from a value perspective, even compared to the iPad 10. As the cheapest entry point into the iPad ecosystem, it was naturally quite popular. For me, it was the perfect device: the right size for comics & manga, and far smoother than any budget Android tablet at that time. I like the lightweight build and even the physical home button - its tactility is reassuring. The 10.2-inch screen still looks great, and for most of the tasks, I don't find the A13 Bionic chip to be limiting at all. And I could talk for hours about its stellar battery life. Even the 64GB storage was a non-issue for my use case.

The iPad 9 isn't meant to be a productivity powerhouse, but I didn't expect such poor results either.

But, the budget iPad isn't without its cons. When I bought it, I had no plans of doing any work or serious multitasking on it. I dabbled in some writing though while I brought it with me on my travels. Hooking it up with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, I got some good mileage out of it. But, after a few trips, the poor iPad started showing its limitations. Occasional slowdowns became frequent, RAM management became horrendous, and overall usability suffered a lot. And this was only when I had a few browser tabs open during a work article, not intensive use by any means.

The iPad 9 isn't meant to be a productivity powerhouse, but I didn't expect such poor results either. Plus, the colossal bezels that I tolerated before now feel too big to ignore. The camera had Center Stage, sure, but it was still located on the "wrong" side. After three years, I find myself looking for a device that can act as a dual entertainment + productivity machine. And yes, I'm willing to take the leap with the new iPad Air.

What I love (and still hate) about the new M2 iPad Air

There's more good than bad here though

Having passed on the A14 Bionic and M1 versions of the iPad Air, I was sure about what I didn't want: a powerful iPad with significant compromises. The 2020 and 2022 versions of the iPad Air were great devices, but they weren't quite there yet. Whether it was the terribly low storage for the price, or the awkwardly placed camera, there were always looming issues keeping me from justifying an upgrade from my iPad 9.

I might finally be able to use it as a work device on the go.

However, the M2 iPad Air, specifically the 11-inch model, seems like a slam dunk overall. It starts at the same price as the prior iPad Air M1, fixes the longstanding issue of the wrongly placed camera, and now ships with 128GB in the base variant. For someone like me who has used the modest iPad 9 for years, a jump to the M2 chip would be stratospheric. I might finally be able to use it as a work device when traveling. And the vastly improved video calls and decent storage will remove most of the issues that kept me from upgrading.

Having Touch ID will be a welcome upgrade, but it's infuriating that Apple still reserves Face ID for the Pro models. I guess we'll have to wait for two more years and yet another upgrade for that to arrive in the humble iPad Air models.

The iPad still offers more value than any other tablet

The appeal of the iPad lineup goes far beyond the impressive (and frankly, overkill) hardware. It's tied to the superior software experience, useful ecosystem benefits, and powerful accessories. It's impossible to find a similar experience on any other tablet. Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab series comes close, but it has its own issues. The new M2 iPad Air provides me with a high-end experience without blowing a hole in my wallet. And I might finally be able to use an iPad as a laptop... fingers crossed!