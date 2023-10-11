Prime Day is one of the best moments to upgrade your battlestation, especially with the latest deals available from Razer, where you will find tons of powerful laptops and gaming peripherals to take your gaming experience to new heights. There’s something for everyone and every budget, so dive in and see if there’s something right for you.

Razer Blade 14

Source: Razer Razer Blade 14 (2022) $1950 $3500 Save $1550 The Razer Blade 14 is perfect for those looking for a powerful gaming laptop with a relatively small footprint. $1950 at Amazon $2000 at Razer

This is undoubtedly one of the best gaming laptops you can get, as it comes with tons of power under the hood that will run anything you throw at it. The Razer Blade 14 comes packed with AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, a gorgeous 14-inch QHD display capable of delivering 165Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage, along with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and today’s best savings with 42 percent off, leaving it up for grabs at $2,000.

Razer Blade 15

Source: Razer Razer Blade 15 (2022) $1800 $3000 Save $1200 The Razer Blade 15 arrives with an Intel Core i7 processor, and more than enough power to run the latest games on the market. $1800 at Amazon $1800 at Razer

The Razer Blade 15 is one of Razer’s most popular laptops, and it’s easy to see why. This option comes with an Intel Core i7-12800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, and a larger 15.6-inch QHD display that maxes out at 240Hz refresh rates. You can get better graphics, refresh rates, and other upgrades, but this version comes in at $1,800 after receiving a compelling 40 percent discount.

Razer Blade 17

Source: Razer Razer Blade 17 (2022) $2000 $3200 Save $1200 Razer's largest gaming laptop arrives with a smaller price tag and tons of power to make it the perfect battlestation for your extended gaming sessions. $2000 at Amazon $2000 at Best Buy $2000 at Razer

This is an excellent option for those who don’t want to get a gaming display right away. Razer’s largest gaming laptop arrives with 41 percent savings, meaning you can pick one up for $2,000 after a $1,400 discount. This will get you a new battlestation with an Intel Core i9-12900H chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a massive 17.3-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates.

Razer Huntsman V2

Razer Huntsman V2 $155 $250 Save $95 The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard arrives with adjustable actuation via analog optical switches, Chroma RGB lighting, and magnetic wrist rest to make gaming comfortable. $155 at Amazon $190 at Razer

Razer makes excellent keyboards. I’ve bought some myself, and I can’t complain about any of them. This is a perfect moment to find out why, as you can also pick up a new Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard for $190, thanks to a 24 percent discount. This model normally sells for $250, meaning you get $60 in instant savings and a gaming keyboard you will most likely love.

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense

Razer Kraken V3 $90 $130 Save $40 The Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Wired Gaming Headset for PC is an excellent option for those interested in powerful audio and lengthy gaming sessions that don't require charging your headset. $90 at Best Buy $100 at Razer

This is an excellent choice for those who don’t mind cables, as the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense wired USB Gaming Headset features haptic technology, and you also get other great features, including TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers, THX Spatial Audio and a 23 percent discount, leaving them up for grabs at $100.