The best gaming monitors are accessories every gamer wants to add to their setup. However, when you add the prices of other essential components, such as GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more, many are left with no choice but to reduce their monitor budget. Fortunately, Amazon is offering discounts on various laptop and computer accessories, including gaming monitors.

Acer Nitro XZ270 27-inch Gaming Monitor

The Acer Nitro X270 27-inch gaming monitor has gotten even cheaper from its $325 standard price. It's an immersive 1080p display with 1500R curvature, allowing you to easily see your in-game elements while drawing you deeper into your game world. It has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, which translates to crystal-clear motion and fast transitions to give you an edge during fast-paced gameplay.

The small bezels make for good screen real estate, while its adaptive-sync technology ensures you enjoy tear-free gaming. Add that to the two built-in speakers that offer excellent audio and its ergonomic flexibility that allows you to tilt your monitor to find the perfect angle, and you'll understand why this monitor is on many gamers' accessories lists. This monitor is now available for $160, thanks to this limited-time Prime Day deal, so make sure to get yours as soon as possible.

ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K Gaming Monitor

The ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch gaming monitor takes your gaming, content creation, and entertainment to higher heights due to its advanced gaming features and unrivaled performance. It's a 4K DSC display, offering high levels of smoothness thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Choppy frame rates aren't a thing on this monitor, as it supports FreeSync Premium Pro technology, and with its HDMI 2.1 support, you can enjoy 4K gameplay at a stable 120Hz with no issues.

Whether you're a gamer or content creator, you'll enjoy stunning visuals and brilliant colors on this monitor thanks to its 90% DCI-P3 color gamut support. If you have enough space on your desk and want a beautiful 4K monitor, grab the ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch gaming monitor for $260 less than its original price with this limited-time Prime Day discount.

ViewSonic Elite XG251G 25-inch Gaming Monitor

ViewSonic is a brand known for solid monitor options, and the Elite XG251G gaming monitor shows why. This 25-inch monitor has a 1080p IPS display with thin bezels and up to 400 nits of brightness, allowing you to see your character and in-game elements with no issues. It has a 360Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GtG response time, providing the ultimate gaming experience. Rich colors can be found everywhere on this monitor as it offers 99% sRGB coverage, and its flexible connectivity options allow you to connect it to PCs, Macs, consoles, and more. It supports VESA DisplayHDR and NVIDIA G Sync, so you'll enjoy brilliant visuals while experiencing low latency. With this Amazon deal that takes off $210, you can get this monitor for $400 from its standard $610 price.

Acer EI322QUR 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

If you're building a budget gaming rig and want an excellent display, the Acer EI322QUR 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor might be the one you want. Endowed with a 2560x1440 resolution, this monitor offers top-notch clarity and immersion. It has a 1500R curvature, so you remain immersed during gameplay, while its AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology ensures that you experience tear-free gaming. You can get up to 165Hz refresh rate when you connect your device via DisplayPort and up to 144Hz via HDMI. Its 1ms response time ensures a lag-free experience, while its two 2W speakers provide incredible audio during gameplay. This limited-time Prime Day deal makes it $100 cheaper, so make sure to get it as soon as possible.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor

Need a larger screen for a better gaming experience? Then consider getting the Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch gaming monitor. This ultrawide monitor has a 32:9 aspect ratio, providing you with as much real estate as two QHD monitors. Its 1000R curvature provides excellent immersion while its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure you enjoy smooth gameplay.

This monitor also supports Quantum Dot technology, which offers 125% more colors than sRGB, meaning that your characters, maps, and other in-game elements will be portrayed in vivid, lifelike colors. It also supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, so you won't be experiencing screen-tearing on this monitor. Thanks to this Prime Day discount, you can get it for $500 cheaper.

These incredible gaming monitors offer different features and come at different price ranges, making finding the ideal display for your gaming setup easier. Whether you want a small-sized monitor for your budget rig or a bigger, ultrawide monitor for your gaming setup, you'll find the perfect option above without emptying your wallet.