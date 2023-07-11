SK hynix makes some of the fastest SSDs on the market and we're seeing a few drives from the brand discounted on Amazon for Prime Day. Upgrading the performance of your desktop and/or laptop PC can be as simple as swapping out the slower storage drive for an M.2 NVMe SSD with read and write speeds of up to 7,000MB/s, so long as the motherboard supports them. These drives have traditionally been more expensive than 2.5-inch SATA SSDs that are limited to around 560MB/s but now is the best time to save big on the larger capacity NVMe SSDs and right now there's up to $48 discounted on SK hynix drives.

SK hynix Beetle X31

You'll be forgiven if you've never heard of the SK hynix Beetle X31 as the company has only just launched this new family of external drives. SK hynix is a brand that traditionally focused on offering lightning-fast internal NVMe drives, but now the company is making waves in the external SSD market with the launch of the Beetle X31. Available in 512GB and 1TB versions, both are currently on sale for Prime Day, allowing you to save money on backing up important files or moving lots of data easily between a few devices.

Source: SK hynix SK hynix X31 1TB $65 $93 Save $28 SK hynix has only just launched the Beetle X31 SSD and already it's on sale for Prime Day. We're not complaining as this is a rapid external SSD that can hit speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. $65 at Amazon

Source: SK hynix SK hynix X31 512GB $50 $63 Save $13 This 512GB SK hynix X31 external SSD is both affordable and large enough to warrant a purchase this Prime Day, should you be on the hunt for some way to move files between devices. $50 at Amazon

SK hynix Gold P31

You could view the SK hynix Gold P31 as a slightly underclocked version of the Platinum P41 as it offers about half the speeds. This also means it's priced more aggressively, allowing you to upgrade your PC for less and still enjoy a considerable bump in performance, especially when replacing a mechanical HDD or SATA SSD. For Prime Day, both the 1TB and 2TB versions are on sale for $51 and $94, respectively. These are the best SSD deals from SK hynix in terms of value.

SK hynix Gold P31 2TB $94 $122 Save $28 A 2TB SSD that costs less than $100 would have been unheard of a few years prior, but it's a reality for Prime Day with this SSD coming in at just $94. $94 at Amazon

SK hynix Gold P31 1TB $51 $64 Save $13 Not everyone requires 2TB of storage, which is where this 1TB version of the same SK hynix Gold P31 comes into play. It's just as fast but costs slightly less, especially with this discount. $51 at Amazon

SK hynix Platinum P41

We've been compiling a list of the best SSD deals for Prime Day and we included the SK hynix Platinum P41 with its considerable discounts. Offering transfer speeds of up to 7,000MB/s, these are the fastest drives on sale from SK hynix, so long as you have an M.2 slot that supports PCIe 4.0. Most modern motherboards (and laptops) will support this generation of PCI for storage, but it's worth checking just in case. Using this drive with a PCIe 3.0 slot is possible, but you'll be wasting the drive's potential away. Still, discounted to just $42 for the 500GB makes this an enticing SSD deal.

Source: SK hynix SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB $109 $157 Save $48 We're big fans of the SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD and the 2TB is on sale for just $109 right now for Prime Day. That's a great deal for such a ridiculous SSD. $109 at Amazon

Source: SK hynix SK hynix Platinum P41 500GB $42 $66 Save $24 The discounted 500GB SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD is perfect for running an operating system and frequently-accessed apps and games with its 500GB capacity and 7,000MB/s performance. $42 at Amazon

When shopping around for SSDs (or HDDs for that matter), it's important to bear in mind how much you're paying per GB. We like to work this out as $ per GB which can be calculated by taking the price of the drive and dividing it by the number of GBs. For instance, the 2TB SK hynix Platinum P41 is on sale for $109, which means you'll be spending $0.05 per GB. Generally, anything at or below $0.05 per GB should be viewed as a good price to pay.