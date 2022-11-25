Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RAM Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RAM $111.48 $208.99 Save $97.51 Kingston makes some of the best RAM modules for DDR4 and DDR5 applications. The company's Fury Beast range offers solid performance at a more reasonable price. $112 at Amazon

System memory hasn't changed much for the PC building world in recent years, that was until the arrival of DDR5. With newer Intel and AMD processors, it's possible to take advantage of the best Black Friday PC part deals and score a bargain on upgrading your system. Kingston's Fury Beast 16GB kit is on sale right now at Amazon, saving you just shy of $100 on the original listing price.

This kit is capable of running at speeds of up to 6000MT/s, though the latency rating of CL40 (how quickly data can be accessed) leaves a little to be desired, but it's still super fast. So long as your CPU and motherboard supports DDR5 RAM, you can install these two 8GB modules for a total of 16GB of RAM. Gaming PCs and other builds should make full use of the latest hardware like this RAM kit.

What makes this RAM kit a good deal?

When DDR5 RAM first came out, the price of modules was out of reach for many compared to existing DDR4 kits. As more processors support the newer generation of system memory, the price has started to fall across the board. Intel still provides the choice of using DDR4 or DDR5 whilst AMD flat-out requires DDR5 with its latest Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

The discounted price of $112 for a 16GB DDR5 kit is a solid price. When you consider that the rated transfer speeds are essentially double that of faster DDR4 modules, it's easy to see why people are looking to upgrade. Kingston makes excellent PC components and its RAM division offers modules that work well in a variety of applications.